"Well this is absolutely bad for the leg" - Fans react to rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje 

MMA fans have reacted to recent reports that Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor is in the works for early next year.

McGregor, who is currently recovering from a serious leg break injury last year, is expected to return to the octagon by the end of 2022 or early 2023. The Irishman now has a metal rod inserted into his leg. He has maintained his desire to return to to the cage while documenting his recovery on social media.

Gaethje, the No.3-ranked lightweight, is coming off the back of a loss to Charles Oliveira back in May, missing out on winning the lightweight title for a second time. 'The Highlight' has held the interim title previously, but lost his unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2020.

MMA fans have reacted to the latest reports, with one fan suggesting that a fight against Justin Gaethje would certainly be a risk for Conor McGregor's legs as the former is known for his calf kicking:

"Well this is absolutely bad for the leg!!!"

Another fan believes the fight will make for an interesting matchup due to McGregor's ability to hit Gaethje but again, wondered about the impact of the significant injury to the Dublin-born fighter's leg:

"Weird one for Conor because Conor has some sting and Gaethje wobbles from a gust of wind, but then Gaethje has a baseball bat for a rear leg so I don't know how Conor would deal with that considering the Dustin fights and surgery"

Charles Oliveira wants to fight Conor McGregor in Brazil

Charles Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 later this year for the vacant lightweight title.

'Do Bronx', who was controversially stripped of the title for missing weight back in May, is already eyeing up his next opponent if he can defeat Makhachev and recapture his belt.

Sitting down with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the 32-year-old revealed the sole reason he accepted the fight with Makhachev was because he believes it will guarantee him the opportunity to fight Conor McGregor:

"I like the narrative. It would be so perfect. We've been asking for this fight in Brazil so hopefully it works out. I really do [see the fight happening]. That's the sole reason why I accepted this fight [against Islam Makhachev]. I know the more victories I have, the better chance, so this is a step forward towards that fight. I'd like to leave the octagon knowing who I'm fighting next."

'Notorious' is infamous amongst Brazilian MMA fans after his heated rivalry with Jose Aldo. The Irishman continually criticized the then-featherweight champ and the country he came from. Oliveira is seeking an opportunity to face McGregor in his home country of Brazil and earn a victory in front of his home crowd.

