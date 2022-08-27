"Dana to Suga: 'You're under contract ya goof this includes eating awful food'" - Fans hilariously react to Sean O'Malley's appearance on Dana White's "F*** It Friday"

Sean O'Malley was a surprise guest on the latest episode of Dana White's F*** It Friday, where the UFC president has his chef at UFC headquarters cook him up strange and unusual foods. White often ends up eating elaborate desserts like the Creamberry Cotton Candy Burrito or Waffle Taco. For O'Malley's visit, 'Suga' was fed a Russian dish made of fish and beets.

The specific name of the dish O'Malley was forced to eat was 'Herring Under A Fur Coat.' It's made of shredded potatoes, pickled herring, carrots, roasted beets, mayonnaise, and egg. While O'Malley was clearly unsure about the menu item, he gamely took a big bite of the gelatinous cylinder. His review:

"Tastes like something Russians would eat. I wouldn't pick it over a cheeseburger, I'll tell you that much. Don't even really want to swallow it if I'm being honest."

Watch O'Malley review a Herring Under A Fur Coat:

Fans joked about the questionable food choice on Twitter, imagining the back-and-forth that went on leading up to O'Malley eating the pickled herring concoction. One wrote:

Dana to the chef: "what's on the menu today?" Chef:"some russian stuff" Dana:" f that, I'll get some random fighter to eat it" Dana to suga:"you're under contract ya goof this includes eating awful food for our entertainment" lol

olbap @al51936180 @danawhite

Dana" f that, I'll get some random fighter to eat it"

Dana to suga:"you're under contract ya goof this includes eating awful food for our entertainment" lol @SugaSeanMMA Dana to the chef: "what's on the menu today?" Chef:"some russian stuff"Dana" f that, I'll get some random fighter to eat it"Dana to suga:"you're under contract ya goof this includes eating awful food for our entertainment" lol @danawhite @SugaSeanMMA Dana to the chef: "what's on the menu today?" Chef:"some russian stuff"Dana" f that, I'll get some random fighter to eat it"Dana to suga:"you're under contract ya goof this includes eating awful food for our entertainment" lol

Patrick Fox @F0Xtrot24 @danawhite @SugaSeanMMA Dana saw the menu and said f that who can I haze today. Dana saw the menu and said f that who can I haze today. @danawhite @SugaSeanMMA 😂😂😂 Dana saw the menu and said f that who can I haze today.

Coltrane Ferguson @SpoicyCrispy @danawhite @SugaSeanMMA Cmon Dana! You're eating fried donuts and mountain dew chicken wings, but Omalley gets PICKLED HERRING? 🥶🥶🥶 @danawhite @SugaSeanMMA Cmon Dana! You're eating fried donuts and mountain dew chicken wings, but Omalley gets PICKLED HERRING? 🥶🥶🥶

O'Malley is set to face Russian fighter Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, and many fans believe that's another situation where 'Suga' may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Anthony Smith explains why he's picking Petr Yan over Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley gets a lot of hate over his looks and social media presence, but UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith kept the bias out of his analysis on why Petr Yan will beat him at UFC 280.

In a new MMA Pros Pick video, Smith gave O'Malley points for being a strong counter-striker, a skill that will come in handy against the aggressive Yan. He added:

"Once Sean O'Malley starts walking people down, there's not a lot of people in the world that are going to beat him, because that's just where he's best at. Petr Yan is not that guy, though. He's not gonna shy away, he's not gonna get hit hard and not engage anymore, he's not gonna be tentative from the outside."

While Smith gave Sean O'Malley credit for accepting an opponent so much higher up the rankings, he finished his prediction by saying he didn't see 'Suga' getting past Yan.

Watch Anthony Smith break down O'Malley vs. Yan below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ryan Harkness