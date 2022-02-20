Watch: Din Thomas creates hilarious parody of Dana White's F*** It Friday series

Din Thomas has once again used his playful humor to make a hilarious video. This time, he's set his sights on Dana White and the UFC president's 'F*** It Friday' series.

The former American Top Team coach, naming himself 'Dina White', has done his best to capture Dana's likeliness in the short clip posted on his Instagram page.

Thomas' 'Suck It Saturday' video shows him attempting to cook "fried In-N-Out burgers, hotel-style". The retired lightweight quickly whipped up the dish and took a rather large bite out of the almost inedible sandwich for our entertainment.

Check out the video of the finished product, below:

The humorous post was met with support and laughter from many members of the MMA community.

Tyron Woodley, Amanda Nunes, and Phil Hawes all showed their enjoyment to the undeniable Din Thomas. Yves Edwards then commented under the video, confirming that he too found it amusing:

"Bro, why are you like this."

Din Thomas, alongside his good friend Matt Serra, are two of the three crew members who make up the 'Dana White Lookin' For A Fight' YouTube series.

Each episode follows the three as they travel the world in search of new talent to invite to the UFC. Before eventually watching an MMA event from whichever state they're in, the trio partake in wild challenges and once in a lifetime activities.

What is Dana White's 'F*** It Friday'?

'F*** It Friday' is a social media series where Dana White tries a range of unusual foods and decides whether to recommend them or not.

Ranging anywhere from Cheetos crusted hot wings to Kool-Aid pickles to cream cheese roll-ups, Dana White is on a mission to try it all.

If you're yet to see one of Dana's famous videos, check out the original to Din Thomas' parody below:

When you have the time, be sure to head over to Dana's Instagram page to see what strange combination of food the 52-year-old decides to try next.

Edited by John Cunningham