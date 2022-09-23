Fans react to Tawanchai’s new music video highlight reel ahead of world title shot at ONE 161

ONE featherweight Muay Thai marvel Tawanchai P.K Saenchai will have his first world title shot in ONE Championship against fellow Thai superstar Petchmorakot Petchyindee. This Thai vs. Thai battle for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title will surely be a treat for both hardcore and casual fans alike.

Ahead of their epic clash, Tawanchai posted a video on Instagram highlighting his greatest hits inside the Circle. The young and confident Saenchai protege is oozing confidence as footage of him wreaking havoc gets played.

"Pay attention to THIS Thai superstar as he prepares to challenge ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee on September 29 at ONE 161! 🏆 @tawanchay_pk"

23-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Tawanchai is considered one of the very best in the sport today. His impeccable grasp of technique and blinding speed has been difficult to deal with even for world-class kickboxers. Aside from a razor-close split decision loss to the equally talented Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, the young Saenchai fighter has been utterly dominant in ONE Championship.

World champion Petchmorakot, on the other hand, has over 160 wins under his belt, including a win over Tawanchai's mentor, the legendary Saenchai. This clash of modern legends of Muay Thai is a throwback to the old school wars back in Thailand - where the best of the best battled it out.

Fans are reacting really well to the video, expressing their excitement for the upcoming bout.

Here are some interesting comments from fans:

One user by the name of @liontamer3 echoed our exact sentiments:

"Thai vs Thai in Muay Thai is always good =)"

Another user who goes by @layne.synonym expressed what he thought of the editing of the video:

"Intro was cold 🥶"

Perhaps the editing of the video coincides with how much of an ice-cold assassin the young Thai warrior is inside the Circle.

Tawanchai starches Niclas Larsen to earn world title shot against Petchmorakot

At ONE 158 back in June, Tawanchai punched his ticket to a world title bout, and the word "punch" was quite literal at that. He connected with his trademark lightning-quick hook-cross combination after utterly dominating the bout.

Just 30 seconds into the first round, the Thai prodigy connected with a clean hook-straight combination that put the Dane down for a ten count. After Larsen beat the ref's count, Saenchai's student connected with his stabbing teep kick that would make his master proud. The teep sent Larsen crashing to the floor.

The rest of the two-round dance saw the Danish fighter desperately trying to make a dent while the Thai wonder calmly decimated him. Midway through the second frame, Saenchai's gifted protege once again connected with his 3-2 combination that ended the bout.

It was one of the cleanest Muay Thai performances you'll ever see and was deserving of the $50,000 performance bonus and the guaranteed title shot awarded that night.

