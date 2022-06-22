"You got folded" - Fans react after Tony Kelley hits out at "haters" with Wiz Khalifa song

Tony Kelley has a message for his haters following his brutal TKO loss to Adrian Yanez at UFC Austin last weekend. 'Primetime' shared his message through the song "Bye Haters" by Wiz Khalifa and Hi-Rez.

Sharing an Instagram video of his walkout music, the UFC bantamweight wrote:

"The message in the music...the music in the message! 💯 Bye haters 🎶 by @hireztherapper & @wizkhalifa"

Check out the Instagram post below:

The song talks about focusing on "the grind" while ignoring haters who pretend to be 'homies'. Kelley's post incited brutal trolling from fans, reminding him of his recent devastating loss. Not mincing any words, an Instagram user named Conor_da_champ wrote:

"You got folded lol"

via @tonykelleymma on Instagram

Another fan reminded Kelley that he failed to make weight going into the fight and went on to suffer a defeat. A user named kaichapmanmotes wrote:

"Misses weight talks shit gets koed then denies it lol"

via @tonykelleymma on Instagram

Yet another user trolled 'Primetime' for responding to hate comments after referring to the song "Bye Haters", josh.castillo wrote:

“bye haters!” *proceeds to get defensive and respond to every single hate comment he gets*"

via @tonykelleymma on Instagram

A user named zaqgoz claimed Kelley is only good at letting his fans down.

"All you do is make your fans loose their money"

via @tonykelleymma on Instagram

An Instagram account named rute.linhares.77 took a dig at Kelley's latest antics, flipping the bird. The fan wrote:

"All you know is to show the finger, and get knocked out. Backpack 💩🤡👊"

via @tonykelleymma on Instagram

Further comments claimed Tony Kelley is owned by Yanez and others asked Dana White for 'Primetime's UFC release.

Tony Kelley was reportedly talking to Adrian Yanez during their showdown

Tony Kelley came under criticism for his seemingly racist remarks regarding Brazilians, leading up to the Adrian Yanez fight. 'Mini Masvidal' later claimed that fans back home in Brazilan would love to be treated to a knockout of Kelley.

The Brazilian later claimed that 'Primetime' brought up the entire issue while their UFC Austin fight was underway. Yanez told the media post-fight:

“He was talking to me in the cage. He was like, ‘You keep bringing up that stuff from Brazil, bro. You’re talking all that sh*t.' Like, I can’t control what [the media] asks me. If y’all ask me, I’m going to say what I feel. I’m not going to hold back my opinion."

Watch Yanez's appearance during the post-fight scrum below:

Yanez looked flawless en route to his first-round TKO win over Kelley. The 28-year-old remains undefeated in six UFC outings that include five bonus-winning performances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far