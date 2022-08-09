"One of the cleanest posters ever" - Fans react as the UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev official poster is released

UFC 280 features the highly anticipated Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira title bout, and the card is absolutely stacked so far. Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his bantamweight belt against T.J. Dillashaw, while Petr Yan will face Sean O'Malley in a must-see fight.

The poster, which features each of these fights in it, was just released by the UFC. It seems to be a hit with MMA fans:

"Your official #UFC280 poster has dropped"

@MikeChandFan is clearly a huge admirer of the poster, as they wrote:

"one of the cleanest posters ever gahdamn"

@FabianFurlong is finally satisfied with the quality of a UFC poster. They wrote:

With two title fights taking place at UFC 280, fans have got more than just an attractive poster to be excited about!

A Sterling vs. Yan trilogy could be finalized that night, as well as the possibility of Khabib Nurmagomedov's return depending on the result of the main event.

Islam Makhachev's coach feels Alexander Volkanovski is no match for his student

Javier Mendez, the coach of Islam Makhachev, was recently interviewed on Submission Radio. He was asked for his opinion on Alexander Volkanovski wanting to move up to lightweight to challenge for the title.

The coach feels that there is not much left for the Aussie at 145lbs and that a move to lightweight makes perfect sense. However, when asked what type of threat he felt Volkanovski could provide Islam Makhachev, Mendez dismissively said:

"I don't think he poses as big a threat to Islam as you'd think, because he is such a master of takedowns and Alex isn't going to be able to stop it, no matter what he does. Islam's stand up is so good that he could stand with him."

Watch the video below:

Mendez was frank in his assessment of Volkanovski's chances, and provided logical reasoning for his belief that Makhachev would not be in serious danger against the featherweight.

Mendez does, however, feel that Charles Oliveira provides a more significant threat to his AKA product.

"Unless Alex's [Volkanovski] ground improves tremendously, I don't see him as a huge threat to Islam. I see Oliveira as a huge threat, but I don't see Alex."

Oliveira will hope to back up what Mendez has stated and provide the Dagestani with an equal adversary come UFC 280.

