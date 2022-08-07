"Isn't he f***ing awesome" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's hilarious acting video

The MMA community has been set abuzz by Conor McGregor’s hilarious acting video that’s making the rounds online. The video is believed to have been shot a few months back when McGregor attended the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

An individual named Judy Hayden, who runs the @judizzle777 Instagram account, posted a video featuring McGregor. Additionally, Hayden wrote:

“Thank you Romeo The Notorious McGregor for your message having met my son and his girlfriend in Cannes today. You most definitely Made his Notorious Mama's Day NAMASTE Judizzle”

While the woman is believed to have been at a higher elevation, likely in a building, McGregor is seen looking up at her. Showcasing his acting skills, the UFC megastar channeled his inner Romero from the classic Shakespearean play ‘Romeo and Juliet'. McGregor stated:

“Julie.” Upon being told that the woman’s name is Judy, McGregor corrected himself and continued, “Judy, what’s up? It’s Romeo, ‘The Notorious’ Romeo McGregor. Come down to me.”

Following this, McGregor seemingly broke character and noted that it was nice to meet Judy Hayden and her family. The Irishman also wished them well and thanked them for their support. On that note, Hayden’s video has now been reposted by the ESPN MMA Instagram account.

This, in turn, has elicited several opinions from MMA fans in the ESPN post’s comments section. One Instagram user wrote:

“Always entertaining.”

Another fan noted:

“Isn't he f***ing awesome.”

Others referenced McGregor’s upcoming feature film debut in the Road House remake in an effort to criticize him. One fan opined:

“He'll s**k in acting like he s**ks in MMA.”

Another Instagram user wrote:

“On a losing streak so lets go to acting.”

Check out some other fans' responses below:

Screenshots of comments on the ESPN post

Conor McGregor’s team reaffirms that fighting is still his “top focus”

Conor McGregor suffered a leg injury in his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 and is expected to return from his injury hiatus in February/March 2023. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has teased a return to welterweight next, but nothing’s been officially confirmed yet.

Furthermore, the recent news regarding McGregor starring in the Road House remake caused many to question whether he’ll ever return to the octagon. Responding to the same, McGregor’s team gave a statement to Ariel Helwani and emphasized that fighting is still his top priority. The statement noted:

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of 'Road House', a beloved classic. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Here’s a statement from his spokesperson Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role.Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role. Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR: https://t.co/sDyXrw8guG

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far