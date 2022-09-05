"Living his best stereotype" - Fans hilariously react to UFC Paris audience member eating baguette in the stands

For the first time in the history of the promotion, the UFC went to Paris, France. The event was headlined by France's own Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. While the card was very strong and concluded with Gane knocking out Tuivasa, there was something in the audience that caught fans' attention too.

An audience member was seen devouring a raw baguette, a type of bread that is stereotypically associated with being French.

When fans caught a climpse of the audience member's choice of snack, some couldn't resist pointing this out:

First fight of UFC Paris and this guy is going IN on a raw baguette

Other fans reacted by comparing their own personal experiences:

Truth be told I ate a lot of bread in Paris. It was so good. Even ate a baguette with honey and cheese at the Ed Sheeran concert at Stade De France

me after seeing that one thing I could *not* leave the supermarket without.

Some fans simply showed their support for the baguette devourer:

Bro didn't wanna spend 80 bucks on nachos. Respect

Finally, all some fans could do was laugh and show their amusement:

Bro brought a whole baguette

While it may be amusing that this particular fan was caught on camera eating a baguette, it should come as no surprise that the French snack was accessible at the Accor Arena.

The UFC may be a promotion based in the United States, but when they travel overseas to put on events, other arenas sell concessions as usual.

It is likely that the man in the image was not the only fan who snacked on a baguette at UFC Paris.

What's next for Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa after UFC Paris?

Ciryl Gane defeated Tai Tuivasa via third-round knockout in Paris. Entering the fight, the two fighters were the No.1-ranked heavyweight and No.3-ranked heavyweight, respectively. With current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou still recovering from injury, the title picture is currently unclear.

It has been rumored that Jon Jones, who will soon enter the heavyweight division, will take on No.2-ranked heavyweight Stipe Miocic, tying up a potential opponent for Gane and Tuivasa.

The only remaining top five fighters in the heavyweight rankings are No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes and No.5-ranked Sergei Pavlovich. Both fighters picked up first-round victories in their last fight.

The winner of Jones versus Miocic is likely to get the next title shot, which further complicates things for Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

With the top of the division so tied up, we might see Gane and Tuivasa rematch at a neutral location as the fight was not a one-sided affair. As of now, outside of Blaydes and Pavolvich, there aren't many options available for the two if they choose not to fight opponents outside the top 5.

