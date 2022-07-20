"This is some made up grudge" - Fans react to wild post claiming Charles Oliveira will have judges and referee against him in Abu Dhabi

A recent post on Twitter suggested that Charles Oliveira will have UFC officials working against him when he fights Islam Makhachev at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. According to @alex82561469, 'do Bronx' will have the referees, judges, cutmen, and even a commentator in Daniel Cormier (Makhachev's teammate) working against him. @alex82561469 wrote:

"'DC' will most likely commentate UFC280. Imagine having: -crowd against you -commentary against you -odds against you -in enemy territory -khabib coaching - abu dhbi judges against you -abu dhabi commission against you -abu dhabi cutmans and ref against you #And still"

Check out the tweet below:

jamie @wrestlejamia this tweet is wild cus wtf would the cutmen have against charles

Fans did not buy into the hoax controversy and instead refuted the entire argument with logic. Luke Thomas of CBSSports dug into the records and made it clear that most judges in previous Fight Island events were Brits and Americans. Thomas wrote:

"I looked at the judges from Fight Island cards just today. It’s almost exclusively Brits and Americans. This is some made up grudge these folks are railing against."

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews @VicMRodriguez I looked at the judges from Fight Island cards just today. It's almost exclusively Brits and Americans. This is some made up grudge these folks are railing against.

Others also dismissed the post, pointing out that UFC officials are mostly flown in for events

GARY U.S. BONDS @DatDoodJr @wrestlejamia I don't understand how People don't realize they use the usually judges and a lot of officials at most UFC Events? When they go to any area they usually ask for 2-3 local officials but the rest will be the traveling officials that do almost every UFC.

Others joked about the idea of cutmen working against Oliveira in the fight.

Wayne @WainCapps @wrestlejamia they be cutting him between rounds, the clues in the name

AGC4MMA @AdamCann12 @wrestlejamia cutman gonna cut you not clean the cuts

Charles Oliveira's coach gives an example of biased judging in Abu Dhabi

While Charles Oliveira is now scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, 'do Bronx' initially wanted the bout to take place in Brazil. Oliveira's coach, Diego Lima, recently backed Oliveira's demands, citing an example of biased judging at Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.

Lima's disciple Allan Nascimento made his promotional debut foiled by Dagestani fighter Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 267. Nascimento came up on the short-side of a split decision, leading to protests from the Brazilian's camp. According to Lima, the decision would have swayed towards Nascimento if the fight was in any other country. Lima told Ag.Fight:

"Allan Puro Osso debuted in the UFC against Khabib's cousin, I forgot his name [Ulanbekov]. Cousin, friend, I don't know. There in Abu Dhabi... People from the organization, backstage, UFC commentators, former fighters, inside the locker room said that they thought Allan won. In my opinion, Allan won the fight. If it had been in any other country in the world he would have won the fight." [Translated from Portuguese by Ag. Fight]

Watch Lima's interview with Ag.Fight below:

