"He is on juice" - Fans react wildly as Conor McGregor seems to have "morphed" into the SBG gorilla

Conor McGregor is back at his haunting grounds at the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, Ireland. 'The Notorious' recently shared pictures on social media from SBG, showing off his stacked up physique.

Training at SBG over an extensive period, McGregor claims to have morphed into the Gorilla that the gym proudly sports as its logo. The former UFC double champ wrote on Facebook:

"I have just realized that 7 years after our first ufc world title together, and 10 after our first mma world title, I have morphed into the sbg gorilla. @sbgireland 🦍"

McGregor's recent post drew a variety of reactions from fans. Referring to the the former champion's massive frame, a Facebook user named Butcovan Dorin declared that the Irishman "is on juice", insinuating that he's taking anabolic steroids or other performance-enhancing drugs to bulk-up.

Another fan took a hilarious dig at McGregor's stamina, comparing him to a koala.

Others were impressed to see McGregor working on his ground game.

While some had words of encouragement for the Irish superstar, people mostly appeared impatient waiting for his return to the octagon.

When John Kavanagh had to bet up Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor joined SBG in 2007 and went on to win two UFC titles aside from taking the sport to previously unscaled heights. Meanwhile, McGregor's head coach at SBG, John Kavanagh, won the World MMA Award for ‘Coach of the Year’ in 2017.

However, Kavanagh and McGregor had to cross a few barriers to become the legendary pair that they are. 'Notorious' was proving to be a handful for SBG standout Owen Roddy even during his early days in the gym.

After Roddy, McGregor moved on to Aisling Daly and ended up dropping the former UFC strawweight. It was then that Kavanagh stepped in and beat up a 19-year-old McGregor. Detailing the incident, Kavanagh told the Irish Independent:

"I was still fighting at that stage, or hadn’t stopped that long, so I put the gloves on — actually, he has corrected me on that and says it was bare knuckles. I held him down and beat the s**t out of him, without putting too fine a point on it. I kept hitting him in the body until he couldn’t breathe and then I looked at him: What’s it going to be? We can train or we can fight?’ And he was OK from the next day.”

