Where does 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor train?

Conor McGregor trains with SBG (Straight Blast Gym) in Dublin, Ireland, under the tutelage of head coach John Kavanagh, founder of the renowned MMA gym. McGregor has been a team member at SBG since the inception of his fighting career. As a result, the UFC superstar has often accredited his storied career to his training at the coveted gym.

However, leading up to his UFC outings, 'Notorious' usually does not train at the Dublin-based gym. Instead, McGregor prefers to shift his training camp to somewhere close to the actual fight location. For his forthcoming trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier on July 10th in Las Vegas, McGregor has set up his fight camp in California.

The former UFC double champion recently posted a picture of himself at his California-based gym on Twitter:

Head coach John Kavanagh is also accompanying Conor McGregor for the latter's preparation ahead of the highly-anticipated rubber match with 'The Diamond.' Kavanagh recently posted a picture of himself with McGregor at a cafe in California.

Before setting up base in California, Conor McGregor was training in Dubai, UAE, earlier this year. 'Notorious' was actively posting his workout videos from the 'City of Gold' before relocating to California.

Conor McGregor appears to have not left the gym since his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The SBG disciple seems to be resolute on avenging his loss to the Louisianan next month.

Conor McGregor was a standout fighter during his initial days at Straight Blast Gym

When Conor McGregor first joined SBG in Dublin, the Irishman wasn't sure of pursuing a career in MMA. It wasn't until he captured the Cage Warriors featherweight belt that McGregor decided to fully chase his dream of becoming a UFC champion down the line.

In an interview with BT Sport earlier this year, John Kavanagh spoke about the early days of Conor McGregor at SBG. Kavanagh said he saw the immense potential in McGregor from the beginning.

"He was kind of one of those guys [that] I thought 'this guy is incredible. But he's not really focused,'" revealed coach Kavanagh. "When he got that first Cage Warriors belt, he saw that maybe [there was] something. So, he started becoming more consistent with his training...then there was a bit up and down about whether he was going to continue or not because the money was still so low. [But then] Joe Rogan gave him a shout out. And all of a sudden, the UFC did have an opening."

Check out the entire interview below:

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Avinash Tewari