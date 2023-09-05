Fans relive Angela Lee’s crushing beatdown of Istela Nunes featuring another Twister

When it comes to ONE women's atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee's jiu-jitsu, her style is the perfect combination of a slickster and a marauder. The atomweight marvel has a full spectrum of slick submissions, including the ever-complicated Twister, in her arsenal. Add that to her relentless pressure and you have an unstoppable fighter indeed.

Lee pulled off the rare Twister back in 2015 when she submitted Natalie Gonzales Hills. She then tried it again in her match with Istela Nunes two years later.

ONE posted a video highlight of Angela Lee's bout with Istela Nunes on Instagram:

"🎞 From The Archives 🎞 Atomweight queen Angela Lee bounced back from pneumonia to put on this SPECTACULAR performance against Brazil’s Istela Nunes! 💪 @angelaleemma"

Fans reminisced the iconic win in the comments section:

@caleb_a_williams said what we all felt after watching that Twister:

"Twister so painful 😖"

@to_to2759 admires the power and strength of the ONE world champion:

"👏👏👏👏woow she is strong woman"

@kampai_sugai_808, however, was more into Nunes' resilience and toughness to survive the excurciating Twister:

"How about that resilience from Nunes though? She took soo much punishment, but kept fighting on."

@alex_koh_ wants Lee to return from her indefinite hiatus:

"Our queen come back soon!"

For the uninitiated, the Twister was originally created by jiu-jitsu pioneer Eddie Bravo as a modification of the amateur wrestling move called the Guillotine. The move is a combination of a leg ride and a hook on one leg, twists the spine to a point of extreme pain.

Though in freestyle wrestling it's used to pin people on the mat, in MMA and jiujitsu it's used as a submission. Despite surviving the Twister, Nunes was eventually submitted with an Anaconda choke. This is the full effectivity of Angela Lee's submission game - if she doesn't get you with the first one, she'll attack with another. And another, and another.

At the moment, Angela Lee is on an indefinite break after the tragic death of her sister and fellow ONE fighter, Victoria Lee. In her absence, ONE put together an interim ONE women's atomweight world title match between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

The bout happens at ONE Fight Night 14, which goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.