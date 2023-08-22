LOOK: Atomweight queen Angela Lee honors her sister Victoria’s life with new tattoos

ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee is currently on indefinite hiatus due to the sudden and tragic loss of her sister and fellow ONE athlete, Victoria Lee.

Late last year, the MMA world was devastated by the sudden death of 'The Prodigy', who was on a steady rise in the ONE Championship ranks.

Victoria's massive surge in popularity at a young age was similar to her older sister and brother, Angela and Christian's, rise to the top. She was 3-0 in her professional career before her passing.

Since the tragedy, Angela Lee, together with her entire family, requested some privacy as they collectively take some time to heal. As of now, there's no word yet on when Angela or Christian, who both hold ONE world titles, will return to action.

Angela, however, from time to time, would post something about her sister Victoria. One of her most recent posts was an Instagram story showing a new tattoo dedicated to her late sibling:

Angela Lee's Instagram story

It's a very endearing tattoo, especially that the ONE world champion chose to have it on her hand. In this way, if ever she decides to fight again, she'd just have to look at her hands to get a reminder of her beloved sister. We are not sure if and when Angela Lee returns to defend her world title, but we are sure that once she does, she'll have extra motivation in her heart.

In the meantime, ONE put together an interim women's atomweight world title bout in Angela's absence. In the main event of ONE Fight Night 14, former Lee challenger Stamp Fairtex will face South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee for the interim throne.

The event will have a ground-breaking card which will showcase three world title bouts across three different martial arts, all featuring female fighters.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.