WATCH: Stamp Fairtex demonstrates how she uses her rib-crushing knee to stop takedowns

Former ONE women's atomweight world title contender and dual-sport ONE world champion, Stamp Fairtex, has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a lethal striker into a well-rounded MMA artist.

Building upon her foundation in Muay Thai, the 25-year-old prodigy adeptly deploys her precision elbows, penetrating knee strikes, and piston-like punches and kicks to flourish within the Circle.

As far as grappling is concerned, the newly-promoted BJJ purple belt is largely becoming a major submission threat once the fight hits the ground, not to mention a nightmare to takedown as well.

Speaking of takedown defense, Stamp Fairtex uses a rather unique way of repelling a double-leg: by way of a stabbing knee to the body.

Here's a video of Stamp teaching the move to ONE commentator Mitch Chilson:

"No knees for us, please 😳 Can Stamp claim the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight World Championship against Ham Seo Hee on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 🏆 @stamp_fairtex⁠ @mitchchilson"

Without a doubt, it's quite remarkable. Bruce Lee, the pioneer of Jeet Kune Do, also known as "The Way of the Intercepting Fist," would undoubtedly take immense pride in Stamp Fairtex's execution. Her interception of the takedown attempt showcases a masterful display.

The underlying tactic lies in her strategic setup, where the Thai sensation entices her adversary to initiate a takedown by feinting with her hands. This prompts her opponent to change levels, providing Stamp the perfect opening to execute a swift knee strike.

The collision of the knee with the opponent's forward momentum magnifies the impact of the strike. Look at commentator Mitch Chilson's reaction to the simple drill.

In September at ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex will have a second shot at MMA gold when she faces South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee in the main event. The two will clash for the ONE interim women's atomweight world title. The ground-breaking event will have three world title bouts across three different martial arts, all featuring female fighters.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.