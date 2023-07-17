WATCH: Angela Lee’s two iconic Twisters against Stamp Fairtex, Natalie Gonzales Hills

ONE women's atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee is quite the magic-maker when it comes to submissions. The long-reigning ONE atomweight queen once pulled off one of the rarest submissions ever, the elusive Twister.

Lee slapped on the move in just her third professional fight against Natalie Gonzales Hills and once again came deadly close to repeating it against Stamp Fairtex last year.

ONE Championship posted a video of the two submission attempts on Instagram:

"TWISTED 🌪 Which one did YOU find more impressive? 🤔 @angelaleemma"

Originally popularized by jiu-jitsu master Eddie Bravo, the Twister is a modified version of the amateur wrestling pin called the Guillotine. The pin was created by Ralph Leander Lupton which is a mix of a leg ride and a side hook on one leg. It uses twisting pressure on the spine and joints to force a competitor go on his back.

While amateur wrestling uses it as a pin, the Twister's excruciating twisting pressure is used to end bouts in both submission grappling and MMA. Pulling it off cleanly, however, is a near-impossible thing to do if you're not on an expert level already. It takes a grappler of the caliber of Angela Lee to even know how to set it up.

With Natalie Gonzales Hills, Lee cleanly finished the submission and became the first one to pull it off in ONE Championship. Against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X last year, 'Unstoppable' locked it in and looked like mere seconds away from ending the match.

Perhaps by the dexterity of her joints or just by her sheer intestinal fortitude, Stamp survived the submission. It was just delaying the inevitable, however, as Angela Lee was able to submit the Thai star via a rear-naked choke to defend her world title.

At the moment, Angela Lee is on hiatus following the tragic death of her younger sister and fellow ONE Championship MMA fighter, Victoria Lee.

In her absence, the promotion put together an interim women's atomweight world title bout. The world title fight will be between the aforementioned Stamp Fairtex and South Korean MMA star Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.