"It's been a while since you've made a building shake" - Fans remind Israel Adesanya of lackluster performance yet again as he teases trailer for Alex Pereira fight

Israel Adesanya posted a new hype video ahead of his UFC 281 clash against Alex Pereira. However, fans on social media think the champ is selling them wolf tickets.

Adesanya will defend his title against Pereira, a man who has beaten him twice during their professional kickboxing days. The middleweight championship bout will take place at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In a bid to promote his upcoming fight, Adesanya dropped a snippet of the event's official trailer. The post came with the caption:

"In Madison Square Garden, if there’s enough excitement, the building shakes… half the block shakes."

Watch the UFC 281 trailer below:

Israel Adesanya @stylebender . Full trailer drops tomorrow, here’s a tease 🍿🍿🍿 “In Madison Square Garden, if there’s enough excitement the building shakes…half the block shakes.”. Full trailer drops tomorrow, here’s a tease 🍿🍿🍿 “In Madison Square Garden, if there’s enough excitement the building shakes…half the block shakes.” 🗽. Full trailer drops tomorrow, here’s a tease 🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/R4rJMEx6Ea

As intriguing as the matchup is, some UFC fans think they already have it figured out. Adesanya, of course, has been criticized for putting on what many perceive as lackluster and uninspired performances after going over-the-top with his comments and entrances.

With that in mind, a number of Twitter users believe that they can't expect anything different from 'The Last Stylebender'.

Antoine Mathey @AntoineMathey @stylebender Its been a while since you've made a building shake @stylebender Its been a while since you've made a building shake

Ethan Sawyer @Ethan_Sawyer_ @stylebender As someone who was at 276, there’s alot of excitement in a building until your fight actually starts @stylebender As someone who was at 276, there’s alot of excitement in a building until your fight actually starts 😂😂😂

One Twitter user, who claimed to be a former Adesanya loyalist, said he has lost interest in rooting for the champion due to his last few fights. He added that he now supports Pereira:

"As an honest and loyal Israel Adesanya fan since 2016, it irks me to admit that he has indeed fallen off. I have since migrated my support over to the much superior kickboxer Alex Pereira who has also done a much better job at entertaining me since his venture into MMA."

🐐丂ㄒ_卩丨'卄卂丨尺 🀄⚔ @GoatStPiHair @stylebender As an honest and loyal Israel Adesanya fan since 2016, it irks me to admit that he has indeed fallen off. I have since migrated my support over to the much superior kickboxer Alex Pereira who has also done a much better job at entertaining me since his venture into MMA. @stylebender As an honest and loyal Israel Adesanya fan since 2016, it irks me to admit that he has indeed fallen off. I have since migrated my support over to the much superior kickboxer Alex Pereira who has also done a much better job at entertaining me since his venture into MMA.

Meanwhile, there are those who stuck by Adesanya's side. They believe that the Nigerian-born Kiwi will get his sweet revenge on 'Poatan' come fight night.

GentWolf @GENTWOLFMMA @stylebender You got this Izzy, you know he's going to try and get you to the ground @stylebender You got this Izzy, you know he's going to try and get you to the ground

Israel Adesanya dismisses Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 281 clash

As far as kickboxing bouts go, Israel Adesanya is 0-2 against Alex Pereira. However, the rivals will compete under MMA rules for the first time at UFC 281.

With that in mind, Adesanya believes Pereira isn't much of a threat in the MMA cage. Rating the challenger's "threat meter" from one to 10, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"Threat meter, to be honest, as an MMA fighter... I'll give him a six, if I'm being honest...Completely honest: threat meter six. There's one thing he's really good at. It's that left hook and that's what he catches many people with. He's not going to catch me with a flying knee."

Watch Israel Adesanya's interview in the clip below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far