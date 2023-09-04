Fans reminisce Conor McGregor's "I'm him" moment as the Irishman shares incredible fan edit of Eddie Alvarez KO

Many believe Conor McGregor's lightweight title win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016 was the Irishman's absolute peak. The Dubliner's story was never the same again after a subsequent boxing clash against Floyd Mayweather followed by an iconic loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Along with a trash-talking game that seemed unparalleled at the time, McGregor was coming off a revenge victory over Nate Diaz and was still basking in the glory of the glorious 13-second title win over Jose Aldo when he took on Alvarez. The Dubliner's best game was on display under the brightest lights in the mecca of combat sports, the Madison Square Garden.

It seemed as though Conor McGregor could do no wrong as he styled on Eddie Alvarez from the very onset, while the champ looked at his wits' end. Oozing confidence 'Notorious' put his hands behind his back at one point, slipped a looping overhand, and even connected flush with a left counter.

The Irishman put 'The Underground King' out of his misery in the second round with his signature left, followed by a barrage that was hardly necessary. McGregor recently shared a fan edit of a clip from the fight which reminded fans of his aura of invincibility.

The edit shows Alvarez coming with a loaded right hand at a heavy bag that has McGregor's face printed on it. The clip then cuts to an exactly identical shot from Alvarez in the second round of the fight which 'Notorious' masterfully dodges and counters with a left, sending 'The Underground King' to the floor.

Fans react to Conor McGregor's 'I'm Him' moment

MMA fans unanimously seem to consider the Eddie Alvarez KO the 'I'm Him' moment of Conor McGregor's career. Framed by rapper Kevin Gates, the term is used in pop culture especially to denote a display of athletic dominance at the highest stages.

Reacting to McGregor's recent fan edit post, @heartbreakbrett wrote:

"This was the 'I'm him' fight. Bro couldn't miss."

@jthesaint527 wrote:

"One of the more memorable moments of my life, aside from a Knicks playoff game, that was the most electricity I've ever felt at the Garden. That includes boxing, concerts etc"

Catch more comments below:

