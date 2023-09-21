Fans have Rodtang as the heavy favorite against Superlek in historic world title fight in Bangkok

With the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title match now official, fight fans have voted defending world champion Rodtang as the heavy favorite against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

You would think it’s going to be a close fight but ONE Championship’s polls recently tell another story. Defending ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon leads the odds by a whopping 83% compared to Superlek's 17%.

Fight fans across Instagram have made up their minds: Rodtang for the win.

Check out the image below:

However, there are many followers who can’t seem to cross out Superlek Kiatmoo9 altogether. After all, he’s currently 8-0 in Muay Thai, 3-1 in kickboxing, and holds an astonishing 135 wins overall in his career.

Suffice to say, the ONE flyweight kickboxing kingpin has all the tools in the box to beat the champ, right?

On this subject, read what the fans have said about Superlek’s chances over Rodtang:

Fan comments #1

Fan comments #2

In reality, Rodtang and Superlek are very closely matched. The only thing that separates the two from each other is their fighting style.

Superlek, for instance, fights with the intent to find the finish and he does so almost seamlessly. His technique is second to none and has the highest IQ of any fighter. In particular, two of his most deadly weapons are his kicks and flying elbows. If he catches Rodtang with any one of them, the fight could easily sway in his favor.

‘The Iron Man,’ on the other hand, is notorious for having an indestructible ‘iron chin.’ He’s a bit of a wrecking ball and eats shots like they’re nothing. His ability to keep standing and deliver power shot after power shot is almost inhuman. And the more you beat on him, the more he’ll overpower you.

However, Rodtang can’t do this forever, especially not against a striker of Superlek’s caliber. So, he might approach the fight differently - with more patience, technicality, and precision.

Rodtang vs. Superlek will certainly be an insane showdown. Watch for the knockout this Friday, September 22 at 8:30 am EDT on ONE Championship’s free YouTube channel.