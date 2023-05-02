Fans shocked by Khamzat Chimaev’s potential death threat following Kamaru Usman's fight challenge 

Khamzat Chimaev recently uploaded a strongly-worded tweet, possibly aimed at Kamaru Usman, that raised the eyebrows of many in the MMA community.

'Borz's' post, when translated by Twitter, mentioned poisoning someone in order to retire them. Many believe that the post was targeted at the former UFC welterweight champion.

"Someone needs to be poisoned for retirement," wrote Khamzat Chimaev (translated via Twitter).

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev Надо кое кого отравить на пенсию 🤝 Надо кое кого отравить на пенсию 🤝

The possible reason for Chimaev's tweet might be a recent interview that Usman did with Brett Okamoto for ESPN MMA. During the chat, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' expressed interest in a potential showdown with the Chechen-born Swede.

"I think a fight with myself and Khamzat [Chimaev], boom. And if [Leon Edwards] keeps winning, I think that that's a fourth fight for sure. For me, now, I'm just kind of in a place where it's like, I'm having fun with it. I'm having fun. So, it's like, 'What's the biggest, funnest [sic], most intense fight that really makes me feel that?' And, you know, there's a couple fights -- That [Chimaev] is the fight right there."

Catch Kamaru Usman's comments below (14:44):

Many MMA fans were taken aback by the Chechen-born Swede's post and took to Twitter to express their shock at the statement.

Robert Rivera @robert23rivera @KChimaev Now he want the fight… off course he don’t have the title🤷🏻 the Borz will eat you no matter the weight @KChimaev Now he want the fight… off course he don’t have the title🤷🏻 the Borz will eat you no matter the weight

As was argued by a few individuals, it is possible that Chimaev made a spelling error that resulted in the tweet becoming a potentially serious threat. Some Twitter users claimed that 'Borz' was just saying that he wanted to make a fighter retire from the sport.

jade 🕊️🏹 @tatarkulova1 @JamieLa34609814 he meant ‘отПравить’ (to send) just missed a letter ‘отПравить’ - to send . отРАвить - (to poison ) @KChimaev ohmygod noohe meant ‘отПравить’ (to send) just missed a letter ‘отПравить’ - to send . отРАвить - (to poison ) @JamieLa34609814 @KChimaev ohmygod noo 😂😂😂 he meant ‘отПравить’ (to send) just missed a letter ‘отПравить’ - to send . отРАвить - (to poison )

Yorik - Yozhik @Yooorik @KChimaev The translation simpy says it's time to send somebody to retirement, he mispelled in russian @KChimaev The translation simpy says it's time to send somebody to retirement, he mispelled in russian

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Kamaru Usman's callout of Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has chimed in on Kamaru Usman's fight challenge against rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

'The American Gangster' praised Usman and said it was a good move by 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to further strengthen his legacy in the sport.

"Stud. When you talk about legacy, all you’re talking about is how the onlookers are going to refer to you in the future. This is how legends are made."

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via Kamaru wants a fight with Khamzat before challenging Leon for the title(via @bokamotoESPN Kamaru wants a fight with Khamzat before challenging Leon for the title 👀(via @bokamotoESPN) https://t.co/hju69HJkRL Stud. When you talk about legacy, all you’re talking about is how the onlookers are going to refer to you in the future. This is how legends are made. twitter.com/espnmma/status… Stud. When you talk about legacy, all you’re talking about is how the onlookers are going to refer to you in the future. This is how legends are made. twitter.com/espnmma/status…

Usman is coming off two back-to-back losses against Leon Edwards. Chimaev, on the other hand, is undefeated in his MMA career with a six-fight win streak in the UFC.

There has been talk of 'Borz' possibly moving up to middleweight but a potential showdown with the former champion might lure him to make the 170-pound weight cut one more time.

