Kamaru Usman wants to run through undefeated UFC star next to set up another title fight with Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman recently claimed that he'd like to take on unbeaten UFC star Khamzat Chimaev next as he chases a fourth meeting with current welterweight king Leon Edwards.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' lost his UFC welterweight title to Edwards via fifth-round KO in August 2022. Usman then tried to reclaim the title against 'Rocky' in March 2023 in London. However, Edwards emerged victorious yet again, this time by way of a majority decision, leaving their rivalry at 2-1 in favor of the Brit.

UFC @ufc #UFC286 As the changing of the guard is completed, @Usman84kg pays his respects to Leon Edwards As the changing of the guard is completed, @Usman84kg pays his respects to Leon Edwards 👏 #UFC286 https://t.co/3BBZLCT6Hf

In his latest interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Kamaru Usman was asked about what needs to happen for a fourth fight between him and Leon Edwards to materialize. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' responded by asserting that Edwards ought to keep defending his welterweight belt.

Additionally, he indicated that he'd like to face and beat Khamzat Chimaev to earn a title shot against Edwards:

"I think a fight with myself and Khamzat [Chimaev], boom. And if he [Leon Edwards] keeps winning, I think that that's a fourth fight for sure."

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via Kamaru wants a fight with Khamzat before challenging Leon for the title(via @bokamotoESPN Kamaru wants a fight with Khamzat before challenging Leon for the title 👀(via @bokamotoESPN) https://t.co/hju69HJkRL

Moreover, Usman acknowledged that back when he was the champion, he wasn't as keen on facing Chimaev. Nevertheless, he's open to the Chimaev matchup now. He insinuated that he's fine with fighting 'Borz' even at middleweight.

Regardless, he noted that Chimaev should prove that he can cut down to welterweight if the unbeaten fighter wants to solidify himself as a legitimate welterweight title contender. Usman added:

"For me, now, I'm just kind of in a place where it's like, I'm having fun with it. I'm having fun. So, it's like, 'What's the biggest, funnest [sic], most intense fight that really makes me feel that?' And, you know, there's a couple fights -- That [Chimaev] is the fight right there."

Catch Kamaru Usman's comments below (14:44):

Is a potential Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards quadrilogy fight on the horizon?

Kamaru Usman's next opponent and exact comeback date haven't been officially announced yet. Usman, for his part, has been lobbying for a fourth fight against Leon Edwards. Meanwhile, Edwards too hasn't completely shut the door on a possible fourth showdown against longtime rival Usman.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Leon Edwards highlighted that he'd love to see whether Kamaru Usman is still as hungry as he was earlier in his career. 'Rocky' believes that Usman's myriad of accomplishments in MMA might have adversely affected his desire to achieve more.

Edwards, who's expected to defend his title against Colby Covington next, had the following to say about a potential Usman quadrilogy fight:

"He [Usman] did achieve quite a lot in this sport, so is he as hungry as he used to be to wanna go again and go for another run for the title? We’ll see. If he does, then yeah, surely, why not? Let’s see where he’s at." [7:14-7:40]

Watch Leon Edwards' interview below:

