"Thought it's Dustin Poirier" - Fans shocked at Marvin Vettori's incredible shape ahead of Robert Whittaker fight at UFC Paris

Marvin Vettori is in incredible shape heading into his upcoming clash with Robert Whittaker. Whittaker and Vettori are scheduled to lock horns in the co-main event of the upcoming UFC Paris event at the Accor Arena in France on September 3.

'The Italian Dream' was recently captured doing some pull-ups and looks to be in phenomenal shape, lean and ripped to the bone. When the clip was shared by @freak.mma on Instagram, fans reacted to Vettori's incredible physical transformation.

Several fans claimed that they initially confused him with Dustin Poirier. Poirier competes in the lightweight division, whereas Vettori competes at middleweight.

"Thought it’s Dustin Poirier," wrote @mohamad_touray on Instagram.

Another individual hailed Vettori's professionalism, pointing to his last fight when he agreed to a light heavyweight contest following Paulo Costa's weight issues.

"Marvin earned my forever respect as a Fan and Fighter when he beat tf out of a heavyweight Costa when he still decided even after cutting himself, to fight Costa even after he failed to make weight twice and Big man Marvin won, The real hulk of Middleweight," wrote @coby_stark.

Is a title shot next for winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori?

Marvin Vettori has one thing in common with his upcoming opponent Robert Whittaker. Both have a pair of losses each against reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Despite suffering two defeats each against the champ, both Vettori and Whittaker are still top contenders and could set up a potential trilogy fight with 'The Last Stylebender' down the line.

Vettori is currently ranked No.3 in the middleweight division, while Whittaker is ranked No.1. The winner could go on to face the winner of the upcoming title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, which will take place at UFC 281 in November.

