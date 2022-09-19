"Stop taking so many bangs to the head" - Fans pillory Dan Hooker for dissing "little rat" Colby Covington

Some MMA fans have come to Colby Covington's defense Dan Hooker insulted the notorious welterweight.

Hooker has a new show with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski called Volk & The Hangman, where the two fighters give their opinions on the latest MMA buzz.

During a recent episode, 'The Hangman' sounded off with insults towards Covington:

"He’s a f***ing idiot, and they f***ing hide him. Like, the UFC hide the s**t out of him. They need to. They would slap the s**t out of him. He can’t even train at the PI, so they like chuck him across the road. ... He comes in at night in the Apex, like goes in the back door to the Apex. He’s a little rat..."

Watch Dan Hooker and Alexander Volkanovski's conversation about Colby Covington below:

Nik Jev @NikJevUFC Dan Hooker unleashing on Colby Covington. This is why I'll always be a fan of hooker, genuine dude that speaks his mind and will fight anyone. Dan Hooker unleashing on Colby Covington. This is why I'll always be a fan of hooker, genuine dude that speaks his mind and will fight anyone. https://t.co/kSJCT1ncdP

Hooker fights at lightweight and Covington at welterweight, but that didn't stop MMA fans from discussing what would happen in a hypothetical matchup. One fan on Reddit sent 'The Hangman' a warning by saying:

"I hate Colby as much as the next guy. But let's be real. He'd slam Hooker into the underworld."

Other fans on Twitter came to Covington's defense by saying:

NJH @NJH1967



And why he is basically advocating violence out of the cage when he so tragically lost a friend to street violence?



He needs to stop taking so many bangs to the head & cut out the booze…. @MMAJunkie Hooker has a lot to say for someone who loses so much.And why he is basically advocating violence out of the cage when he so tragically lost a friend to street violence?He needs to stop taking so many bangs to the head & cut out the booze…. @MMAJunkie Hooker has a lot to say for someone who loses so much.And why he is basically advocating violence out of the cage when he so tragically lost a friend to street violence?He needs to stop taking so many bangs to the head & cut out the booze….

Afrikan|Chef_™ @AfrikanChefZA @MMAJunkie Dan Hooker got whooped by a Lightweight wrestler clean, then a Featherweight rookie also made a quick work of him, what would Colby do to him? Given that Colby is bigger, stronger with impeccable cardio @MMAJunkie Dan Hooker got whooped by a Lightweight wrestler clean, then a Featherweight rookie also made a quick work of him, what would Colby do to him? Given that Colby is bigger, stronger with impeccable cardio

İzzet Güverçin @izzetgvrcn @MMAJunkie Dude, you have lost more than half of the matches you won and you have 1 win in the last 5 fights. He has only 3 lost. Doesn't matter where he trains, his fights are always interesting and fun. Win some fights first. @MMAJunkie Dude, you have lost more than half of the matches you won and you have 1 win in the last 5 fights. He has only 3 lost. Doesn't matter where he trains, his fights are always interesting and fun. Win some fights first.

tom @AlfieWells69 @MMAJunkie Maybe Dan should focus on getting a credible win that isn’t a clear robbery @MMAJunkie Maybe Dan should focus on getting a credible win that isn’t a clear robbery

ErnieTastyFresh @ErnieTastyFresh @MMAJunkie Dan hooker is nowhere near good enough for all this talking @MMAJunkie Dan hooker is nowhere near good enough for all this talking

JR @JakeHugues123 @MMAJunkie Ain’t Dan hooker the guy who just dropped weight to 145 bc he was getting dominated at 155 and got starched in the first round? Why he barking at the 170 goat? @ColbyCovMMA @MMAJunkie Ain’t Dan hooker the guy who just dropped weight to 145 bc he was getting dominated at 155 and got starched in the first round? Why he barking at the 170 goat? @ColbyCovMMA

Alexander Volkanovski backs up Dan Hooker criticizing Colby Covington

Hooker isn't the first fighter to criticize Covington's antics. 'Chaos' has managed to make himself more marketable with his bombastic trash-talk, but seems to be creating more enemies than friends.

During the same episode, Volkanovski backed up 'The Hangman' by saying:

“If you’re going to play that, own it. Right? Own it, and don’t cry about it. Because I’ve heard him cry about, ‘Oh, I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to get security guards,’ and all that. Well, don’t f***ing play that game then. Like, what do you want us to do?”

Covington's recent conflict with Jorge Masvidal showed that some fighters are willing to be physical outside of the octagon. His departure from the American Top Team was another example of his gimmick rubbing fighters the wrong way.

Whether it was for views or a need to inform fans, Volkanovski and Hooker can be added to the list of fighters who don't like 'Chaos.'

