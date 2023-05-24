It appears Dana White's Power Slap League will continue to be the target of public outrage and condemnation. Slap fighting has been received with fierce opposition among combat sports enthusiasts, despite White's knowledge of how to change people's perceptions of a sport as proven by the UFC's spectacular development.

It is common knowledge at this point that the UFC had a tough time gaining popularity at first because of its affiliation with underground fighting and its reputation for brutality and a lack of regulations. Despite initial backlash due to concerns over the sport's perceived level of violence, MMA has since grown in popularity and is now widely seen as a legitimate competitive sport.

Fans are adamant that the format is hazardous due to the possibility of head and brain injuries, facial trauma, and long-term health consequences, despite Dana White's assertion that the Power Slap League is in its initial stage, similar to how the UFC was in the 1990s.

In a recent interview with Nina Marie Daniele, Dana White claimed that the Power Slap League is safer than boxing:

"We spend the money to make sure we have two healthy people in there before the fight. In Slap, they take 3-5 slaps per event. Fighters in boxing, take 300-400 punches a fight."

Needless to say, White's seemingly brazen claims ignited strong reactions from fight fans, who flocked to the comments section to chastize the UFC president. One fan hilariously wrote:

"Let’s get Dana to compete since it’s much safer."

Another fan claimed that the opposition was not motivated by sheer hatred, but rather by a valid reason:

"It’s not about being uneducated or hateful this is a talentless sport. Boxing and MMA has so much depth."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Dana: “We spend the money to make sure we have 2 healthy people..Breaking news: Slap fighters test positive for cocaine and other illegal substances."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Jake Paul mocks Dana White for claiming that Power Slap numbers are better than WWE, NBA, and NFL combined

UFC President Dana White has stood by his new venture, Power Slap League, despite widespread criticism.

Dana White has previously asserted that the Power Slap League's viewership ratings are on par with the NBA's. During the post-UFC 288 post-fight media interview, White made a jaw-dropping assertion that the Power Slap League was outperforming every other major sports league on social media.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Dana White says Power Slap's social metrics are greater than "the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, F1, WWE" combined. Dana White says Power Slap's social metrics are greater than "the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, F1, WWE" combined. https://t.co/yTlEEHtYNZ

White's recent promotional tweet for Power Slap 2 ignited a response from Jake Paul, who mocked the UFC president for the claims about the social media numbers:

"OMG this is so big on social media!! Haha whatever."

Check out the tweet below:

