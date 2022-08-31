"UFC needs someone like Nike or Adidas so at least it looks good for the price" - Fans sound off after UFC renews deal with Venum 

MMA fans have reacted to the news that the UFC has renewed its branding deal with Venum.

The promotion has often been criticized for its recent branding deals with Reebok and Venum. Many feel as though it takes away potential revenue streams from fighters.

Per the agreements with the apparel companies, fighters must adhere to an outfitting policy and strict promotional duties. This means that athletes cannot be pictured with other branding at events or promote them on their social media, which removes a revenue source.

On Twitter, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani wrote:

"UFC has re-upped its deal with Venum, per a press release. Terms not announced."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani UFC has re-upped its deal with Venum, per a press release. Terms not announced.

Fans have reacted angrily to the news, with one complaining that, for the price, the Venum apparel should look much better than it does.

"Hell expensive and not that great, UFC needs someone like Nike or Adidas so atleast it looks good for the price ffs"

sj @sjcoyi @arielhelwani hella expensive and not that great, ufc needs someone like nike or adidas so at least it looks good for the price ffs

Another fan said that they don't understand how MMA's premier promotion gets away with forcing fighters to wear the clothing.

"Still don't know how they force independent contractors to go along with this and the lack of sponsorships they can have"

Scarlett Michanco 👑 @svmichanco @arielhelwani Still don't know how they force independent contractors to go along with this and the lack of sponsorships they can have

Another Twitter user pleaded with the UFC to sign a deal with Adidas.

"They need to do a deal with @adidas. Would massively enhance the sport plus the gear would look f*****g cool"

deano @deanobaby89 @arielhelwani They need to do a deal with @adidas . Would massively enhance the sport plus the gear would look fucking cool

Check out more of the fan reactions below:

Fau1in @fau1in @arielhelwani Can we make the fight kits better? I think more solid color and some newer colors not these outdated crayon box of 5 crap

Mongo @brobro86 @arielhelwani How much extra are the fighters getting? LOL

LumpySpaceConnor @R2DLu @arielhelwani every UFC short looks like shit compared to custom shorts with ads, literally exchanging the fighters' dollars for company dimes

Joshua Ariza @Joshua_Ariza @arielhelwani Never once seen someone wearing Venum in the gym or otherwise. How do they have so much money??

TheOutlaw @OutlawBeware

TheOutlaw @OutlawBeware @arielhelwani 13 years ago at UFC 106 (2009) the performances bonuses were $70,000.. worth $96,681.55 today. In 2022 bonuses are capped at $50,000.$70,000 in 2009 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $96,681.55 today, an increase of $26,681.55 over 13 years.

Doug @Doug70719289 @arielhelwani "This deal is all about the fighters" - Dana white

Saad @Saadzia_18 @arielhelwani Give the fighters individual sponsorship spots on the gear 🤝

Cory Booger 🕑 @BoogerCory @arielhelwani Each fighter will receive 1 pair of shorts and a $50 gift card for the Venum store

Katlyn Chookagian defends UFC's decision to choose Venum gear, states it's "better" than Reebok

Katlyn Chookagian believes that the Venum gear is higher quality than Reebok and is better suited for fighters.

The No.1-ranked women's flyweight made her promotional debut back in 2016. 'Blonde Fighter' has previously fought for the title against Valentina Shevchenko but came up short in her attempt. The 33-year-old is now on an impressive four-fight win streak and is pushing for a rematch against 'Bullet'.

Since signing for the organization six years ago, Chookagian has worn and fought in both the Reebok and Venum gear. The American thinks the UFC made the right choice in choosing Venum.

During what appeared to be an interactive live social media session, she said:

"The Venum stuff is definitely better. The quality of like, the gear that we get is really, really good... it's definitely way, way, way better. It's like, real, like, training gear, like it's not just like [for a] workout."

Chookagian added:

"They have like a thicker waistband... Reebok was like, these are like leggings... but the Venum leggings, like, you could tell they're made for, like, harder training; so, like, rolling around, not just like, literally yoga pants."

Catch Katlyn Chookagian's comments on the clothing here:

