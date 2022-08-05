"Jake Paul will spark him within 3 rounds" - Fans speculate result of potential boxing match between Andrew Tate and 'The Problem Child'

MMA fans are beginning to speculate after rumors of a bout between Jake Paul and Andrew Tate have surfaced.

Paul's cancelation of his bout on August 6 at Madison Square Garden has fuelled fan speculation as to why it was called off and what's next for the former Disney Channel star. 'The Problem Child' stated the bout was off due to Hasim Rahman Jr.'s failure to cut weight, whereas some fans have theorized that it may have been canceled due to poor ticket sales.

Twitter user @MMAThanos tweeted about the rumors of a match-up between Paul vs. Tate:

"I see Andrew Tate Vs Jake Paul rumors flying around and all I gotta say is that would be hilarious"

MMA fans have reacted to the post, with one fan claiming that the 25-year-old would be guaranteed a win if it was a boxing match:

"In a boxing match, Jake Paul will spark him within 3 rounds and then everyone's who thinks the opposite will say "well Tate isn't a boxer"

Another fan admitted that the press conference alone would be one of the greatest in sports history:

"Without question the most hilarious press conference ever."

Although Andrew Tate is making waves for his controversial takes on social media, the 35-year-old is a former International Sports Karate Association (ISKA) Full Contact Cruiserweight Champion. Some fans believe his fighting background will give him an advantage over Paul:

"Tate is actually pretty good. I think he beats Jake 8 out of 10 times"

Check out the rest of the fan reactions below:

Andrew Tate has called out Jake Paul in the past

Despite being known for his controversial takes and the allegations made against him, Andrew Tate knows how to talk. The 35-year-old has made a living and grown his social media exponentially due to how he articulates himself.

Back in June, Tate admitted that he now understands why Paul was vocal on social media and called out people like Conor McGregor, but maintained that if the pair were to ever fight, he would win without question.

Speaking on The Fellas podcast, Andrew Tate said:

"I called him out when he insulted Conor McGregor... When I made the video, I really disliked Jake Paul [but] now I don't dislike him, I understand him... I want to make something clear, I would still kick the living f*** out of him. I'm not some washed-up UFC fighter. I'm not smaller than him. I would beat the living s*** out of him and if he wants to fight, I'll fight him every day of the week."

Catch Andrew Tate's interview here:

