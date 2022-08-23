"His worst performances are more entertaining than your best" - Fans split after Belal Muhammad takes yet another jibe at Conor McGregor

MMA fans have reacted to the latest post from welterweight Belal Muhammad, who has taken another shot at MMA star Conor McGregor.

'Remember the Name' is currently the No.5-ranked welterweight and is riding high on an eight-fight undefeated streak. The 34-year-old has been campaigning for a fight against a top contender or a money fight against the organization's biggest star in McGregor for some time:

"After watching the first episode of the new season of the Game of Throne it's crazy but I've come to the realization that Conor McGregor has one win in 7 years."

While Muhammad's post isn't factually accurate, MMA fans have been left split by the American's obvious goading of the former champ-champ.

One fan reacted to the post, slamming the welterweight fighter himself:

"His worst performances are more entertaining than your best."

Another fan added that despite McGregor's recent woes in the octagon, his net worth is still greater than Muhammad's:

"He loses and even on his worse night is still worth more than you"

Twitter user @H410Matt added that even just one of Conor McGregor's fights in the last few years will have earned him more than 'Remember the Name' has in his entire career:

"And still has made more money in 1 fight then you have in all those years. Plus he has accomplished more than you ever will. Big facts you dweeb"

Check out some of the other fan reactions below:

Conor McGregor's manager has confirmed he is planning on making his UFC return

Conor McGregor's UFC returns are some of the most anctipated occasions in the sport. While the Irishman has struggled in his recent appearances, including two losses to Dustin Poirier last year, 'Notorious' is determined to make his return a success.

During his trilogy bout with Poirier, the 34-year-old suffered a serious leg injury that would have retired most fighters. The Dublin-born fighter now has a metal rod in his leg but it appears that isn't going to stop him from fighting again.

While the Irishman is recovering from injury, news recently broke that McGregor will be starring in a major Hollywood movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

MMA fans will be happy to know that, per McGregor's manager, 'Mystic Mac' will return to the octagon and the timing of the acting role coincided with his injury lay-off.

Tim Simpson said:

"It'll be... focus on the return obviously. We're with the UFC so... I mean the UFC is his home, it's where he's built his empire so... committed to that and then whatever the future may hold we'll go from there."

Catch Tim Simpson's full interview here:

