"The one. The only." - Conor McGregor declares himself the P4P king after Kamaru Usman's loss to Leon Edwards

Conor McGregor named himself the P4P king after Kamaru Usman's shock loss to new welterweight champion Leon Edwards. In a tweet following UFC 278, McGregor questioned who'd sit atop the P4P rankings now that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had been knocked out.

The Irishman replied to his own question by stating that he has been at the helm of the P4P rankings all these years while hinting at a return to the octagon in the near future:

"I’ll tell you who. The one who it’s been all along. The one. The only. Me, motherf******. Stay tuned."

With Usman's loss, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has moved up to the No.1 P4P ranking. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had a dominant reign as welterweight champion, with 15 successive wins in the UFC prior to his brutal KO loss to Edwards on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is gearing up to return to the UFC after more than a year's absence. The Irishman suffered a broken lower left tibia at UFC 264 during his fight against Dustin Poirier last June. However, he is expected to make a return later this year or early 2023.

Watch Conor McGregor declare himself the No.1 P4P fighter in 2015 below:

Manager provides possible return timeline for Conor McGregor

Tim Simpson, McGregor's manager, has assured fans that the Irishman is committed to returning to winning ways in the UFC. In an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, he stated that 'Notorious' is targeting a return to the octagon once fully fit:

"It'll be... focus on the return obviously. We're with the UFC so... I mean the UFC is his home, it's where he's built his empire so... um, committed to that and then whatever the future may hold we'll go from there. "

During his recovery, McGregor has been signed on for the remake of the 1989 action movie Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. Simpson suggested that the timing of the injury helped the former champion take part in the venture.

Tim Simpson added that Conor McGregor is still determined to prove himself as the best fighter in the world. The Dubliner was last victorious against Donald Cerrone in January 2020 and will hope to mark his return to the octagon with a win.

Watch Simpson talk about McGregor's return below:

