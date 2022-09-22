"Perfect looney tune’s character" - Fans start Reddit thread on Johnny Walker pretending to pass out while riding roller coaster

MMA fans on Reddit started a thread after UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker posted a video of him pretending to pass out while riding a roller coaster. Johnny Walker recently visited Disneyland, a theme park in Anaheim, California, with his fiancee Tara Campbell.

The Brazilian returned to winning ways at UFC 279 with a submission victory over Ion Cutelaba. Walker has shown a completely different side of him to the fans following the victory. He recreated a parody video of him getting kicked out from the T-Mobile arena after the UFC 279 win alongside Brazilian welterweight Michel Pereira.

The video of him pretending to pass out on the roller coaster drew humorous reactions from fans on Reddit. Netizens called him the perfect character for a cartoon:

"Perfect looney tune’s character."

"This guys an irl [in real life] cartoon character lmao."

Another fan claimed that he fell for the act and thought that Walker had passed out:

"I skipped halfway and saw him slumped I really thought he was out cold."

One commenter circled back to the episode at UFC 279 and jokingly stated that Walker cannot pretend to be out like that:

"Sir you can’t fake passing out like that. We’re kicking you out of the amusement park and no you can’t get changed, security will deliver your stuff outside."

Johnny Walker shares an image with former opponent Jamahal Hill with an inspiring message

Johnny Walker fought Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC Vegas 48 on February 19, 2022. The 30-year-old had previously lost to Thiago Santos by unanimous decision.

The fight failed to make it past the first round when Hill landed a vicious right hand on Walker, who landed awkwardly on the canvas.

Hill went on to challenge Thiago Santos and won a back-and-forth fight by TKO in the fourth round. Walker, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a quick first-round submission victory over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279.

The Brazilian caught up with Hill at the UFC Performance Institute and shared an image of them with the hope of standing across the octagon again. The caption read:

"Was just business, it is what we do for living, but see you at the top again @JamahalH good luck In your career #ufc #mma #champs"

