"Gonna be a great grand prix" - Fans are stoked for Rodtang Jitmuangnon's padwork and the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix kickoff

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is gearing up for his upcoming fight in less than three weeks and fans are loving his preparation. ‘The Iron Man’ is looking to add more hardware to his collection by competing in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which kicks off at ONE 157 on May 20.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a video of Rodtang doing some pad work ahead of his fight. The caption reads:

"The Iron Man" is ready to THROW DOWN 👊 Rodtang Jitmuangnon takes on debutant Jacob Smith in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals on 20 May at #ONE157! 🏆 @rodtang_jimungnon"

Check out the Instagram video below:

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently faced Demetrious Johnson in a special rules fight at ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase, at the end of March. One fan is amazed that he’s already back in action in less than two months following his last bout:

“That’s a fast turnaround from your fight with DJ,” said the fan.

The special rules bout also offered a glimpse of Rodtang Jitmuangnon in an MMA setting. It got one fan to wonder just how scary the Thai superstar would be if he became an even more well-rounded fighter. The fan said:

“Bro if Rodtang mixed in a lil boxing in his style and got at least a blue belt in ju jitsu he would be more dangerous than he already is. Monster.”

Other fans are just excited for the upcoming tournament. One fan said:

“It's gonna be a great Grand Prix 👏🔥🙌 ”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon draws Jacob Smith at ONE 157

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s first opponent in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will be a promotional newcomer in Jacob Smith.

Smith is a British world champion with 14 wins in his professional career. The 29-year-old has been eager to make his ONE Championship debut since 2020, with scheduled fights against Superlek and Rodtang falling through before the event. He now hopes that the third time’s a charm, as he has an incredible opportunity ahead of him as part of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Rodtang will be looking to assert his dominance in the division by claiming the tournament’s silver belt to add to his collection of gold belts.

Edited by David Andrew