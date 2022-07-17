"I'm a family guy, sorry" - Fans can't stop laughing as Paulo Costa refuses to 'comfort' fan who had just been left by her boyfriend

In the latest of his internet shenanigans, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa had a hilarious interaction with a user on social media.

Costa posted two pictures on his Twitter account. One was of himself with Irish superstar Conor McGregor's tattoos morphed on his body. The other was a screenshot of an interaction he had with a fan in the Instagram comments section.

A fan had asked 'Borrachinha' to comfort her after her boyfriend had left her. The Brazilian replied by denying the request. He wrote:

"I'm a family guy sorry"

MMA fans on Twitter were in splits upon seeing Costa's post and shared their reactions to it.

MT @StraightAtHim @BorrachinhaMMA Should have responded to her with “that’s your personal problem” @BorrachinhaMMA Should have responded to her with “that’s your personal problem” 😹😹

Costa's Twitter account is never short on entertainment value. The Brazilian keeps posting funny memes of himself and other fighters, giving a regular dose of humor to MMA fans.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is also a fan of his former challenger's social media antics. 'The Last Stylebender' stated the same during a show on ESPN MMA:

"Honestly, his [Paulo Costa's] Twitter's fun. I literally like his Twitter. He still talks sh*t about me constantly but hey man, I'm sorry I can't pay child support, that's all I gotta say, I'm sorry."

Paulo Costa will return to action in August

Paulo Costa has his next fight lined up and it will take place at UFC 278 on August 20. The card will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. The Brazilian will lock horns with former middleweight king Luke Rockhold in a three-round fight.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter The UFC have issued a press release announcing UFC 278 will take place in Salt Lake City, headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards.



Other confirmed bouts include Aldo vs. Dvalishvili and Costa vs. Rockhold in addition to those listed here: The UFC have issued a press release announcing UFC 278 will take place in Salt Lake City, headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards.Other confirmed bouts include Aldo vs. Dvalishvili and Costa vs. Rockhold in addition to those listed here: https://t.co/DjJYvnLsXp

Both fighters need to return to winning ways. After being undefeated in his first 13 MMA fights, Costa suffered back-to-back losses against Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. Rockhold, meanwhile, has lost three out of his last four fights and has been out of action for over three years.

So, both fighters will be looking to turn things around come fight night. Given the paucity of challengers to Adesanya's throne in the 185lbs weight class, the winner of the fight could see themselves in the title picture.

