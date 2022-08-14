"What's his metabolism" - Fans left stunned by Paddy Pimblett's enormous weight gain shortly after UFC London

Paddy Pimblett is notorious for over-indulging and ballooning up in weight between fight camps. However, fans were stunned when they got a peek at the lightweight sensation's latest physique.

'The Baddy' recently offered his prediction for tonight's UFC San Diego main event bout between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz.

While Pimblett certainly made an interesting prediction, fans were more intrigued by the Liverpudlian's apparent weight gain. Soon after the video went live, several fans jumped to the comments to point out Pimblett's enormous weight gain, which most found amusing.

Many were amused by Pimblett's ability to massively shoot up in weight, including one user asked when he will be making his heavyweight debut.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Paddy Pimblett's sudden weight gain

Paddy Pimblett on his heaviest walking-around weight

Paddy Pimblett has been quite vocal about his love for junk food — he even previously admitted that he doesn't care about maintaining a shredded physique when not in fight camp.

The lightweight star normally fights at 155 pounds, but he also competed at 145 during his time with the Cage Warriors. However, 'The Baddy' revealed that he has weighed as high as 205 pounds during an appearance on ESPN MMA's The DC & RC show last month. When asked by Daniel Cormier why he puts on so much weight when not in fight camp, the Brit replied:

"I'm not one of these people lad... Look at my body — look at my shape. I don't care what my body looks like. No matter what, I can fight... I was the heaviest when I was in San Diego. We got up to 205."

Watch Paddy Pimblett talk about his weight gains on ESPN MMA's The DC & RC show below:

Despite the massive weight gains between fights, Paddy Pimblett has successfully made weight in all of his UFC appearances thus far. 'The Baddy' last competed at UFC London in July and produced a convincing performance in front of his countrymen by submitting Jordan Leavitt in the second round. Prior to that win, the former Cage Warriors champion submitted Rodrigo Vargas in the first round in March.

After his latest win, the rising star stated in an interview with ESPN MMA that he hopes to return to the octagon in December. However, nothing is official as of yet.

