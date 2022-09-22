"Police force. Time to be a crime stopper for real" - Fans suggest new career choices for Kevin Holland as 'Trailblazer' claims he's done with MMA

MMA fans have reacted to a post from UFC fighter Kevin Holland that has teased a possible retirement from MMA.

Kevin Holland last stepped into the octagon against Khamzat Chimaev following the chaotic events of UFC 279. During fight week, 'Trailblazer' and 'Borz' were involved in a physical altercation backstage that led to the cancelation of the press conference. Chimaev later missed weight for his bout against Nate Diaz and was instead rescheduled to face Holland in a catchweight bout.

The Chechen-born fighter immediately took the American down, eventually locking in a D'Arce choke for the victory in the first round.

Now, taking to Instagram, Holland claimed to have retired from MMA, writing:

"Had a good run 30 in a little over a month got paid I'm out"

Fans have reacted to the shocking revelation from Holland, with one suggesting that the American fighter should join the police force.

'Trailblazer' has been involved in multiple instances that have seen him tackle shooters and detain criminals until the police force has arrived. The 29-year-old even pulled a member of the public from their car after crashing.

"Police force. Time to be a crime stopper for real"

Another fan hopes that Holland isn't retiring because they don't want the memory of his loss to Chimaev to be the last of his time in the octagon.

"Can't let your last fight be like that"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Kevin Holland reacts to his loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Kevin Holland labeled himself a "good guy but a dumb guy" after his crushing defeat to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

The 'Trailblazer' recently criticized his own performance and his naivety for attempting a glove touch with the dominant welterweight. While answering fan questions following the PPV, the 29-year-old joked that the glove touch was Herb Dean's fault:

"Hey, for all you Khamzat fans. Fu** ya'll, it was Herb Dean's fault... It's good now baby, it's good now [his shoulder after injuring it at UFC 279]. Last time I had to do something like this to the shoulder, I went 5-0 in 2020. I don't think we got enough time to do 5-0 because we already lost this year... I don't know why I touched gloves, I'm a good guy. I'm a good guy but a dumb guy, maybe that's just what it is."

