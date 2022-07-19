"You're going out the same way as everyone else does. Your grave will be the same size" - Fans take exception to Conor McGregor's "the world is mine" birthday post

It appears Conor McGregor's social media post on his 34th birthday was not well received by fans. Seemingly undeterred by the recent lull in his career, the Irishman shared pictures of himself partying in Ibiza and wrote in the caption:

"The world is mine."

Fans took exception to McGregor's post, detecting traces of arrogance in his words. A fan gave 'Notorious' a lesson in humility, reminding him that we are all equal in death. SHahzada Abdullah wrote on Facebook:

"The world is not yours you're only renting a space on it. You're going out the same way as everyone else does. Your grave will be the same size your end of life care will be the same stay humble."

Fans also took a dig at McGregor's recent party spree on his Lamborghini superyacht. Some reminded him that other lightweight elites are busy training while he travels the globe. A fan calling himself Knuckle Head wrote:

"While you party and take pictures. Fly around the world and sip whiskey on you yhat JUST REMEMBER. DO BRONX AND THE HIGHLIGHT AND THE DIAMOND ARE TRAINING THEIR ASSES OFF. GO TRAIN."

Other fans opined that the UFC superstar's success revolved around material wealth, without which he would lose his 'fake' followers.

Conor McGregor has 'an extra squeeze' in his arms, says his coach

McGregor has been visibly bulking up as he recovers from a broken leg he suffered in his last outing against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman's massive frame has sparked an ever-growing debate about his potential return at lightweight.

Conor McGregor's long-time coach John Kavanagh had positive things to say about the former UFC double champ's stacked physique. According to the SBG Ireland head coach, McGregor's bulk has translated into 'an extra squeeze' that he felt during a training session with 'Notorious'.

However, Kavanagh is also confident of McGregor cutting down to whatever weight class he needs to be in. The 45-year-old told BBC Sport:

“Trust me, I got to have a bit of a wrestle with him last night and I felt it. When that silverback arm goes around your neck there’s a bit of an extra squeeze there, so, he’s very, very strong at the moment. But look, when we get to the stage of looking at weight classes and opponents there’s nobody more professional than Conor at making weight and it will all be done properly.”

