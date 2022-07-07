"Khabib is piggy-backing you to the front of the queue"  - Fans tear into Islam Makhachev for demanding Michael Chandler title fight

Fans criticized Islam Makhachev for allegedly cutting the lightweight championship queue after he responded to Michael Chandler's challenge.

Chandler recently offered to fight Makhachev for the vacant lightweight crown, urging former champion Charles Oliveira to sit out the next title fight. The No.5-ranked 155-pounder suggested that he could fight Makhachev, while Oliveira is busy going after Conor McGregor.

In his Instagram story, the former lightweight title challenger said:

"Hey, Charles [Oliveira], do your thing, bro. Wait till Conor [McGregor] comes back, do your thing. You deserve it. On a couple fight win streak, smashing through everybody. Why don’t you sit out? Wait for Conor to come back, I’ll keep the division warm, I’ll keep the division going. I’ll fight Islam [Makhachev] next – I’ll fight Islam for the title."

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

Elbows Chateau @ElbowsChateau Islam Makhachev vs Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight title in Abu Dhabi october 22nd sounds like a great idea. Charles Oliveira can go chase that money fight with Conor for however long he wants. He doesn’t have to hold up the rest of the division. #ufc 276 #ufc Islam Makhachev vs Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight title in Abu Dhabi october 22nd sounds like a great idea. Charles Oliveira can go chase that money fight with Conor for however long he wants. He doesn’t have to hold up the rest of the division. #ufc276 #ufc https://t.co/0JaXYQZ5FX

On Twitter, Makhachev accepted the proposition, saying it would be an "easy money" fight. He also pointed out that he doesn't care who he has to face as long as he gets a crack at divisional gold.

See Islam Makhachev's response below:

However, the Dagestani received backlash as several fans across Twitter didn't take kindly to his comments.

Fans react after Islam Makhachev accepts Michael Chandler's challenge

Several individuals pointed out that Islam Makhachev doesn't deserve a title shot. A Twitter user called @brett_est92 accused Makhachev of using Khabib Nurmagomedov's influence to go straight to the "front of the queue."

brett brookes @brett_est92 @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc How you are even in the talk for a title is beyond me. great win streak but it’s only as good as the competition faced during it, khabib is piggy backing you to the front of the que. @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc How you are even in the talk for a title is beyond me. great win streak but it’s only as good as the competition faced during it, khabib is piggy backing you to the front of the que.

C99 @Carl0sFelipe @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc Should be called "Dana white privilege title", i cant choose witch one has more Dana white privileges, as @TonyFergusonXT said... good fight BTW... @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc Should be called "Dana white privilege title", i cant choose witch one has more Dana white privileges, as @TonyFergusonXT said... good fight BTW...

Meanwhile, Twitter users @APEX_imcnblu, @Stek02, and @MlrCap pointed out that Makhachev hasn't beaten anyone from the division's Top 5. They believe the Dagestani is underserving of a title shot until he beats someone significant.

imcnblu @APEX_imcnblu @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA



You've crushed cans. Your nickname should be the "Recycler." Chandler would absolutely maul you. Probably worse than Oliveira would. Stay in your lane, Khabib-lite. 🤣🤣🤣 @ufc Who do you think you are? 🤣🤣🤣🤣You've crushed cans. Your nickname should be the "Recycler." Chandler would absolutely maul you. Probably worse than Oliveira would. Stay in your lane, Khabib-lite. 🤣🤣🤣 @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc Who do you think you are? 🤣🤣🤣🤣You've crushed cans. Your nickname should be the "Recycler." Chandler would absolutely maul you. Probably worse than Oliveira would. Stay in your lane, Khabib-lite. 🤣🤣🤣

T. Müller @MlrCap @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc First of ALL, you should win a top five guy. You still not won a top five in UFC octagon @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc First of ALL, you should win a top five guy. You still not won a top five in UFC octagon

Others also claimed that Makhachev is eager to fight Chandler only because he's afraid of Oliveira. These people are convinced that Makhachev is ducking 'do Bronx.'

Adil Raza Khan @AdilRazaKhan16 @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc So you started running away from @CharlesDoBronxs , you saw @TeamKhabib interview and immediately accepted your fight offer for January at Brazil, but now it seems you realized your mistake of pissing off the real goat Oliveira and started running away 🤣 @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc So you started running away from @CharlesDoBronxs , you saw @TeamKhabib interview and immediately accepted your fight offer for January at Brazil, but now it seems you realized your mistake of pissing off the real goat Oliveira and started running away 🤣

Adil Raza Khan @AdilRazaKhan16 @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc Anyways as you've proven that you're a bitch and won't fight @CharlesDoBronxs in JAN as you're scared now, go for Chandler but he also won't be an easy money fight for you kid, as you'll get knocked the fuck out under 3 rounds, what you gonna do? Wrestle? He'll outclass you 🤣 @MAKHACHEVMMA @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc Anyways as you've proven that you're a bitch and won't fight @CharlesDoBronxs in JAN as you're scared now, go for Chandler but he also won't be an easy money fight for you kid, as you'll get knocked the fuck out under 3 rounds, what you gonna do? Wrestle? He'll outclass you 🤣

There are also some who believe Oliveira is still the rightful champion of the weight class. One user wrote that the Brazilian deserves to be addressed as the 155-pound champ.

As things stand, the UFC lightweight division is without a champion. Oliveira, the most recent titleholder, was stripped of his status after he failed to make the division's weight limit ahead of his supposed title defense at UFC 274.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian has earned the right to fight for the vacant title after he submitted Justin Gaethje in the main event of last May's pay-per-view card. It remains to be seen who Oliveira will end up fighting next.

