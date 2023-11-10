Fans throw in pictures as they pick the 'hardest MMA photo of all time'

As a combat sport, MMA is fundamentally linked to various social phenomena related to fighting. Often described as modern-day gladiators, mixed martial artists are expected to be exceptionally skilled fighters, as well as the top 1% of athletes with a level of endurance and willpower that's beyond the layperson's conception.

This has led to countless moments throughout the sport's history that fans have celebrated as 'cold' or 'hard,' both being interchangeable terms to describe something outstanding or unreal. So, it comes as no surprise that fans of the sport on Reddit are debating the 'hardest' moments in mixed martial arts history.

Specifically, Reddit MMA fans have flooded the platform with what they believe to be the most unreal pictures the sport has ever seen. There's a deep pool for Redditors to choose from like Nate Diaz submitting Kurt Pellegrino with a leg-triangle choke before flashing double middle fingers while his foe tapped.

A collage of some of the reactions has been included. The first half consisted of Kamaru Usman's iconic knockout of Jorge Masvidal, which was the latter's first-ever knockout loss in the UFC, and Khabib Nurmagomedov leaping from the cage to attack Dillon Danis, sparking the infamous UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

The second half of the collage features Lyoto Machida bowing over an unconscious Vitor Belfort, who he had knocked out cold with a front kick, and potential MMA GOAT Georges St-Pierre looking across the octagon with an all-star coaching team of John Danaher, Greg Jackson, Firas Zahabi and Phil Nurse.

The collage can be seen below:

The greatest of all time has always been difficult to crown, regardless of the sport. Differing opinions will lead to a whole host of candidates, but in MMA, there are often two men who sit at the very top of the discussion when it comes to the greatest fighter of all time: Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre.

While Demetrious Johnson is occasionally mentioned alongside them, fans and fellow fighters usually hail 'Bones' and 'GSP,' with Jones being a more popular choice due to his unbeaten status. Barring a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill, he has never been defeated.