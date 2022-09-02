You DUCKED Conor McGregor mate - Fans troll "irrelevant" Rafael dos Anjos after he declares himself "the people's BMF"

Conor McGregor seems to find himself at the epicenter of the MMA world without even trying. Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos recently posted a tweet calling himself "the people's BMF" champion. Although Jorge Masvidal holds the actual BMF belt, many have called themselves the "Baddest Motherf****r" in the UFC.

RDA has undoubtedly had one of the most grueling list of opponents in UFC history. From former and future champions to incredibly tough contenders, dos Anjos has fought pretty much every tough opponent the UFC put in front of him. However, some fans don't see it the same way. After the Brazilian's post, there were fans who didn't appear to take well to his claim.

@Fergusonswrld accused RDA of ducking Conor McGregor:

There were others who accused him of dodging Conor McGregor.

f @stevenlocs25 @RdosAnjosMMA Nope not even close you pulled out from a fight with @TheNotoriousMMA for a broken toe @RdosAnjosMMA Nope not even close you pulled out from a fight with @TheNotoriousMMA for a broken toe 😂 😂

@DaredevilMMA stated that RDA's claim doesn't hold value because he got knocked out in his last fight against Rafael Fiziev.

See more such reactions below:

ShadyKing @ShadyKing357 @RdosAnjosMMA not really bruh...but u a damn good fighter tho @RdosAnjosMMA not really bruh...but u a damn good fighter tho

However, there were enough and more fans to agree with dos Anjos' claim and laud him for his incredible resume across two divisions.

See the replies below:

gampo @saulo_fps @MattySlice_MT @RdosAnjosMMA ? who didnt RDA fought? Anytime, anywhere, fought the best opponents of 2 divisions, LW champion, legendary career and still put on a fight against a young savage like Fiziev... @MattySlice_MT @RdosAnjosMMA ? who didnt RDA fought? Anytime, anywhere, fought the best opponents of 2 divisions, LW champion, legendary career and still put on a fight against a young savage like Fiziev...

aaronrubiks🇺🇸🇹🇼 @aaronrubiks @NickHussle1287 @RdosAnjosMMA dos anjos never dodged anybody. He gets matched with terrible stylistic matchups every fight and never complains or turns down fights. plus hes old and still high in the rankings. Thats a real bmf @NickHussle1287 @RdosAnjosMMA dos anjos never dodged anybody. He gets matched with terrible stylistic matchups every fight and never complains or turns down fights. plus hes old and still high in the rankings. Thats a real bmf

Big Rick @BigRickWalsh1

Just joking bro you’re a savage and have one of the most hardcore opponent resumes in the game, never had an easy fight, always fought the best @RdosAnjosMMA B minus fighter?Just joking broyou’re a savage and have one of the most hardcore opponent resumes in the game, never had an easy fight, always fought the best @RdosAnjosMMA B minus fighter?Just joking bro 😂 you’re a savage and have one of the most hardcore opponent resumes in the game, never had an easy fight, always fought the best

ScabsAndRice @ScabsAndRice @RdosAnjosMMA One of the best resumes in the history of the sport. @RdosAnjosMMA One of the best resumes in the history of the sport.

Conor McGregor vs. Rafael dos Anjos never came to fruition

RDA became the UFC lightweight champion by beating Anthony Pettis at UFC 185. He was the titleholder when Conor McGregor began his historic quest to capture two belts in the organization. Interactions leading up to the targeted fight had some iconic moments, including McGregor's infamous "red panty night" quote.

Watch the clip below:

RDA went on to lose the belt to Eddie Alvarez, who faced McGregor at UFC 205 and lost the title to the Irishman. However, fans have time and again wondered about the possibility of a potential McGregor vs. dos Anjos fight. The two men almost came to a scuffle backstage at UFC 264, but security personnel diffused the situation.

Watch the clip below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA #UFC264

Here's what went down between Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos after the weigh ins yesterday Here's what went down between Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos after the weigh ins yesterday 👀 #UFC264https://t.co/CUoGy5M26n

Rafael dos Anjos recently admitted that he's done with his final title run and would now like some big and fun fights. Considering that McGregor may look to fight someone lower down the rankings upon his return, it's not far-fetched to think that the bout between the Irishman and the Brazilian may finally see the light of day.

Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA I had my last title run…and now it is time to fight people that motivates me to wake up and train. I have almost eight hours of octagon time…get me a veteran for a change!I would love to fight guys like Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal or get my rematch with Tony Fergunson or Guida. I had my last title run…and now it is time to fight people that motivates me to wake up and train. I have almost eight hours of octagon time…get me a veteran for a change!I would love to fight guys like Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal or get my rematch with Tony Fergunson or Guida.

