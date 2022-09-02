You DUCKED Conor McGregor mate - Fans troll "irrelevant" Rafael dos Anjos after he declares himself "the people's BMF"

Conor McGregor seems to find himself at the epicenter of the MMA world without even trying. Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos recently posted a tweet calling himself "the people's BMF" champion. Although Jorge Masvidal holds the actual BMF belt, many have called themselves the "Baddest Motherf****r" in the UFC.
RDA has undoubtedly had one of the most grueling list of opponents in UFC history. From former and future champions to incredibly tough contenders, dos Anjos has fought pretty much every tough opponent the UFC put in front of him. However, some fans don't see it the same way. After the Brazilian's post, there were fans who didn't appear to take well to his claim.
@Fergusonswrld accused RDA of ducking Conor McGregor:
There were others who accused him of dodging Conor McGregor.
@DaredevilMMA stated that RDA's claim doesn't hold value because he got knocked out in his last fight against Rafael Fiziev.
See more such reactions below:
However, there were enough and more fans to agree with dos Anjos' claim and laud him for his incredible resume across two divisions.
See the replies below:
Conor McGregor vs. Rafael dos Anjos never came to fruition
RDA became the UFC lightweight champion by beating Anthony Pettis at UFC 185. He was the titleholder when Conor McGregor began his historic quest to capture two belts in the organization. Interactions leading up to the targeted fight had some iconic moments, including McGregor's infamous "red panty night" quote.
Watch the clip below:
RDA went on to lose the belt to Eddie Alvarez, who faced McGregor at UFC 205 and lost the title to the Irishman. However, fans have time and again wondered about the possibility of a potential McGregor vs. dos Anjos fight. The two men almost came to a scuffle backstage at UFC 264, but security personnel diffused the situation.
Watch the clip below:
Rafael dos Anjos recently admitted that he's done with his final title run and would now like some big and fun fights. Considering that McGregor may look to fight someone lower down the rankings upon his return, it's not far-fetched to think that the bout between the Irishman and the Brazilian may finally see the light of day.