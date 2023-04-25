Former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder has not stepped into the octagon since his loss to Rafael dos Anjos in November 2020. That fight itself was only a brief comeback after his retirement following his loss to Dan Hooker earlier that year.

Now, though, it seems like ‘The Irish Dragon’ might be contemplating another return to action after his commentary provoked an angry reaction from lightweight Bobby Green this weekend.

Green’s fight with Jared Gordon was declared a No Contest after the two accidentally clashed heads, although it initially appeared that the referee had stopped the bout in favor of ‘King’.

Green evidently took umbrage with the way that Felder commentated on the situation, and hit out at ‘The Irish Dragon’ on The MMA Hour, seemingly threatening him.

“When we see each other, you know what time it is too. We’re going to have some words when I see him... I’m gonna wait until we see each other face-to-face. When we see each other, he knows what time it is too. It’s just like, bro, stop with all that emotional bullsh*t. He was over there, ‘Come on!’ I’m like, bro, come on now bro, like do your f*cking job, and then I heard him say that [the UFC] told him to calm down... He was too emotional. Do your f*cking job.”

Since then, Felder has seemingly fired back on Twitter, albeit in a calm manner.

“Look forward too it king.”

So could Paul Felder and Bobby Green meet in the octagon in the future? Given Felder has not fought in over two years, it seems unlikely.

That hasn’t stopped fans from talking about it on Twitter.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Ian “Pompey” Pomfret @TheIanMMA @felderpaul You should totally come out of retirement for this one Paul… We all got your back.. let the dragon fly one last time ☘️ @felderpaul You should totally come out of retirement for this one Paul… We all got your back.. let the dragon fly one last time ☘️ 🐉

ᴄᴀᴍᴅᴇɴᴊᴍ @camdenjm @felderpaul How long would it take for you to make 55? @felderpaul How long would it take for you to make 55?

Michelada Mack @SuggaSucio @felderpaul If there was ever a fight to come back for, this is it. @felderpaul If there was ever a fight to come back for, this is it.

Tuck @MMAJunkie09 @felderpaul Comeback fight against bobby? You got this Pauly @felderpaul Comeback fight against bobby? You got this Pauly

DDR @DeepDarkRock @felderpaul Felder coming out of retirement for one more fight. And this time...it's personal. @felderpaul Felder coming out of retirement for one more fight. And this time...it's personal.

Tyrrell Furlow @TheTGF4 @felderpaul Wouldn’t be upset watching you come outta retirement to put Bobby night night @felderpaul Wouldn’t be upset watching you come outta retirement to put Bobby night night

Why did Paul Felder retire from MMA?

Paul Felder has not fought since his November 2020 loss to Rafael dos Anjos, a bout that in itself was a brief return after he initially hung up his glove following a loss to Dan Hooker.

‘The Irish Dragon’ officially announced his retirement a little later, though, taking to the airwaves in May 2021 during UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt to discuss it.

“You know, it’s been really since February when I fought Dan Hooker down in New Zealand... I got the fire back a little bit when I fought RDA on five days notice, I thought it was back, and ever since then I’ve spent most of my days swimming, biking, running, enjoying commentary, and enjoying my time with my family and I feel like it’s gotten to the point where I don’t have that burning desire to fight for many more years and become the champion.”

Watch his announcement below:

At the age of 38, another comeback would arguably be ill-advised. However, Paul Felder’s octagon record of 9-6, which includes wins over Charles Oliveira and Edson Barboza, should probably be a source of pride for him.

Poll : 0 votes