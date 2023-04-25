Paul Felder calmly responds to Bobby Green's threats but apologizes for 'letting emotions into play' during commentary

Paul Felder has responded to the threats from Bobby Green following the latter's controversial bout against Jared Gordon this past weekend.

Green was in action against Gordon at UFC Vegas 71 on Saturday and their fight ended in anticlimactic fashion as 'King' stopped Gordon following an unintentional clash of heads. The bout was ruled a no-contest.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon was ruled a no contest due to an accidental headbutt at #UFCVegas71 Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon was ruled a no contest due to an accidental headbutt at #UFCVegas71 https://t.co/5fPPZJdVwM

Paul Felder, who was on commentary duty on the night, reacted poorly to the same and was animated to see his friend, Jared Gordon, in that situation. Felder's reaction to the unintentional clash of heads did not sit well with Bobby Green, who later threatened the former UFC fighter during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

Green sounded off:

"When we see each other, you know what time it is too. We’re going to have some words when I see him....I’m gonna wait until we see each other face to face. When we see each other, he knows what time it is too. It’s just like, bro, stop with all that emotional bulls***. He was over there, ‘Come on!’ I’m like, bro, come on now, bro, like do your f**king job, and then I heard him say that, [the UFC] told him to calm down....He was too emotional. Do your f**king job."

Paul Felder was quick to respond to the stern statements made by Bobby Green. The former UFC lightweight took to Twitter to apologize for letting his emotions come into play, tweeting:

"I understand the criticism. I got emotional. It was a friend. But it was also a pretty awful clash of heads that almost resulted in a TKO.I respect green as a fighter. I do apologize for letting my emotions into play, but there is no need for threatsYou don’t have to like me"

Paul Felder @felderpaul 🏻 I understand the criticism. I got emotional. It was a friend. But it was also a pretty awful clash of heads that almost resulted in a TKO.I respect green as a fighter. I do apologize for letting my emotions into play, but there is no need for threatsYou don’t have to like me I understand the criticism. I got emotional. It was a friend. But it was also a pretty awful clash of heads that almost resulted in a TKO.I respect green as a fighter. I do apologize for letting my emotions into play, but there is no need for threatsYou don’t have to like me 👊🏻

When Marvin Vettori slammed Paul Felder for biased commentary

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon was not the first time that Paul Felder was criticized for his commentary. Back at UFC 266, UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori heavily criticized Felder for being biased during Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast.

While Hooker managed to beat Haqparast quite comfortably via a unanimous decision, Vettori felt that Felder was biased with his commentary during the fight. During an interview with MMA Uncensored, Vettori had this to say:

"Paul Felder talks to every fighter because every time somebody comments they'll talk to the fighters before. So he knows what goes on. Yeah, Nasrat lost, but I just felt like it was very biased. I've been there before and I don't like that."

Catch Marvin Vettori's comments below (23:23):

Poll : 0 votes