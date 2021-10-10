"He tried to be smart" - Marvin Vettori addresses beef with 'Stanford PhD professor' Paul Felder; slams his 'biased' commentary during Nasrat Haqparast vs. Dan Hooker 

Marvin Vettori continued his war of words with Paul Felder after what transpired during UFC 266 in September.

The former lightweight star was on commentary duty alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last month. The No.5-ranked middleweight contender called out the recently retired fighter on Twitter and termed him the "worst to ever do it." According to the Italian, Felder was biased during the Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast encounter.

'The Irish Dragon' hit back by asking if he was using "too many big words" and questioning Marvin Vettori's intelligence. In a recent edition of the MMA Uncensored live show, Vettori slammed Felder for acting as if he's a "Stanford PhD professor."

"I didn't even mention my fight. It is what it is. You know a lot of times, medias are just gonna be medias you know. I should be more fine with it and just play the game. But sometimes I cannot keep my mouth shut, especially when I see it happening to somebody else. It was the Nasrat against Hooker fight. Paul Felder talks to every fighter because every time somebody comments they'll talk to the fighters before. So he knows what goes on. Yeah, Nasrat lost, but I just felt like it was very biased. I've been there before and I don't like that. And then when I called him out, he tried to be smart. Like he's some Stanford PhD professor or some s**t like that."

Watch Marvin Vettori speak about Paul Felder below:

Vettori was apparently not happy with Felder's commentary during his fight with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 263 as well.

Marvin Vettori will take on Paulo Costa later this month

Both Marvin Vettori and No.2 middleweight contender Paulo Costa unsuccessfully challenged Israel Adesanya during their respective last bouts in the UFC. The duo will now go head-to-head at the UFC Apex on October 23 in the main event of UFC Vegas 41.

Also Read

Vettori holds a 17-5-1 record in his MMA career so far, while Costa is 13-1. The former lost to Adesanya in a rematch at UFC 263 in June this year. The Brazilian, meanwhile, suffered his first professional loss at the hands of 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 253 last September.

Edited by Harvey Leonard