Marvin Vettori slams Paul Felder's commentary at UFC 266 and Felder responds

Marvin Vettori criticized Paul Felder for his commentary during UFC 266. Taking to Twitter, the Italian vocally denounced Felder's commentary during the event.

'The Irish Dragon' replied to Vettori, saying:

"Am I using too many big words? I'm sorry Marvin"

Paul Felder retired from MMA after losing to Rafael dos Anjos on UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos in November 2020. Since then, Felder has often played the role of an analyst and commentator at UFC events.

Check out Marvin Vettori's criticism of Paul Felder's commentary below:

#UFC266 Had to mute the comment on the fights , can’t stand Felder lol worst to ever do it Had to mute the comment on the fights , can’t stand Felder lol worst to ever do it

Paul Felder's appearance on the commentary team at UFC 266 stemmed from regular commentator Joe Rogan's absence. The podcast host also skipped UFC 265 because of his comedy tour. He was last seen at UFC 264.

Paul Felder commentated Marvin Vettori's last fight

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

The back-and-forth between Paul Felder and Marvin Vettori continued. Felder returned fire with his own jabs at Vettori. 'The Irish Dragon' reminded Vettori that he commentated on the Italian's last fight at UFC 263.

Paul Felder was present in the commentary booth for UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2. The event saw 'The Italian Dream' challenge UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two had previously fought at UFC on FOX 29. Vettori suffered a controversial decision loss on the occasion.

At UFC 263, Vettori ultimately fell short on his second attempt. He succumbed to Israel Adesanya's superior technical striking. 'The Last Stylebender' took home a unanimous decision victory over Vettori.

Paul Felder @felderpaul @MarvinVettori Why? Because I have a job? Or because I called it like it was in your last fight? @MarvinVettori Why? Because I have a job? Or because I called it like it was in your last fight?

Marvin Vettori is now scheduled to face Paulo Costa on October 23. 'Borrachinha' will return to action after over a year. He last faced Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi in September 2020. Costa lost via TKO in the second round.

B.Phil! @lBrandonPhillip UFC events in the month of October is looking to be spectacular ! But UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori, UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira & UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington II are what I’m mostly looking forward to. This is for sure the best time to be a MMA fan ! #UFC UFC events in the month of October is looking to be spectacular ! But UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori, UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira & UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington II are what I’m mostly looking forward to. This is for sure the best time to be a MMA fan ! #UFC https://t.co/rofsgUtYt2

