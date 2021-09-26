Marvin Vettori slams Paul Felder's commentary at UFC 266 and Felder responds

Marvin Vettori criticized Paul Felder for his commentary during UFC 266. Taking to Twitter, the Italian vocally denounced Felder's commentary during the event.
'The Irish Dragon' replied to Vettori, saying:
"Am I using too many big words? I'm sorry Marvin"
Paul Felder retired from MMA after losing to Rafael dos Anjos on UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos in November 2020. Since then, Felder has often played the role of an analyst and commentator at UFC events.
Check out Marvin Vettori's criticism of Paul Felder's commentary below:
Paul Felder's appearance on the commentary team at UFC 266 stemmed from regular commentator Joe Rogan's absence. The podcast host also skipped UFC 265 because of his comedy tour. He was last seen at UFC 264.
Paul Felder commentated Marvin Vettori's last fight
The back-and-forth between Paul Felder and Marvin Vettori continued. Felder returned fire with his own jabs at Vettori. 'The Irish Dragon' reminded Vettori that he commentated on the Italian's last fight at UFC 263.
Paul Felder was present in the commentary booth for UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2. The event saw 'The Italian Dream' challenge UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two had previously fought at UFC on FOX 29. Vettori suffered a controversial decision loss on the occasion.
At UFC 263, Vettori ultimately fell short on his second attempt. He succumbed to Israel Adesanya's superior technical striking. 'The Last Stylebender' took home a unanimous decision victory over Vettori.
Marvin Vettori is now scheduled to face Paulo Costa on October 23. 'Borrachinha' will return to action after over a year. He last faced Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi in September 2020. Costa lost via TKO in the second round.
