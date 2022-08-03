"Darren finally found a father figure" - Fans weigh in after Darren Till calls Andrew Tate the "best thing to happen to the internet in recent years"

MMA fans on social media chimed in after Darren Till revealed that he's apparently a huge fan of influencer Andrew Tate.

The UFC middleweight standout called Tate "the best thing to happen to the internet in recent years" in his latest tweet. Suffice it to say, Till was either entertained or in agreement with Tate's philosophy in life.

Check out Darren Till's tweet below:

D @darrentill2 Andrew Tate is the best thing to happen to the internet in recent years. Andrew Tate is the best thing to happen to the internet in recent years.

However, Till's post received mixed reactions from fans as Tate is known for his controversial takes, particularly on how to treat women.

For those unaware, Tate is an influencer who became popular for his viral TikTok and Instagram videos. A former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur, and content creator, Tate runs an online course in "modern wealth creation" at "Hustlers University" – a discord community of more than 140,000 members.

But, of course, Tate's crass way of speaking about various topics has vexed thousands of individuals online. Here's what MMA Twitter had to say about Till's declaration of support for the influencer.

Fans react to Darren Till's post about Andrew Tate

Given that Darren Till is a controversial figure himself, a few fans have pointed out that it only made sense for him to find kinship with Andrew Tate. Some even branded Tate a "father figure" of sorts for Till.

A user, who goes by the handle @MverseofMalice, even made a hilarious joke about Till needing a new father after Robert Whittaker left "for a pack of smokes."

However, the overwhelming fan sentiment centered on Tate's reputation as a misogynist. Many individuals pointed out that Tate is a problematic person with insecurity issues. Twitter user @Bob50065949 said he was surprised Till, who has a daughter, is fond of Tate's preachings.

G. @g80820 @darrentill2 Seems like there has to be a level of insecurity to act that way, but who knows...you could be a bad ass fighter but if you act like this i think you are suspect. Maybe im just hating on a personality type. @darrentill2 Seems like there has to be a level of insecurity to act that way, but who knows...you could be a bad ass fighter but if you act like this i think you are suspect. Maybe im just hating on a personality type.

Insiderfightpicks @Insiderfightpic @Toronto_Scrub You must be an incel then @Toronto_Scrub You must be an incel then

Jay Murphy @JayNEU86 @darrentill2 This a joke? Way he speaks about women is absolutely shocking. @darrentill2 This a joke? Way he speaks about women is absolutely shocking.

Resonance Cascade @TPino801 @Sibongumusa_WS @darrentill2 @jakepaul If you stan Andrew Tate or Jake Paul you might be a pathetic human being just saying @Sibongumusa_WS @darrentill2 @jakepaul If you stan Andrew Tate or Jake Paul you might be a pathetic human being just saying

Bob @Bob50065949 @darrentill2 Crazy you say this considering you have a daughter, but then again you don't seem to be in their lives so thats expected from an Andrew Tate fan @darrentill2 Crazy you say this considering you have a daughter, but then again you don't seem to be in their lives so thats expected from an Andrew Tate fan

Meanwhile, a couple of commenters brought up some dubious information regarding Tate. One commenter claimed that Tate's online course is a pyramid scheme. Another social media user mentioned the former kickboxer's eviction from reality show Big Brother UK for his problematic behavior.

Danish @Danish77924077 @darrentill2 guy did you know that tate's course is a pyramid scheme and it pays for posting about him on the Internet i understand now that Darren needs money after pulling out of his fights so many times @darrentill2 guy did you know that tate's course is a pyramid scheme and it pays for posting about him on the Internet i understand now that Darren needs money after pulling out of his fights so many times

Findlay Murray @finndthemilk @darrentill2 You mean the guy that got removed from big brother because there was ACTIVE footage of him ABUSING a woman with a BELT @darrentill2 You mean the guy that got removed from big brother because there was ACTIVE footage of him ABUSING a woman with a BELT

A small segment of fans appeared to be Till's fellow fans of Tate. They defended Till's support for the wealth guru and asserted that it's fine to have a different perspective.

King 🇩🇴 @KingRs825 @osnsiv @darrentill2 Bro, its ok. Everyone has their own perspective on life. Live and let live lol @osnsiv @darrentill2 Bro, its ok. Everyone has their own perspective on life. Live and let live lol

AngryMMAFan @mma_angry @darrentill2 Guy preaches taking care of women, and becoming a more respectable men, Internet goes into shambles @darrentill2 Guy preaches taking care of women, and becoming a more respectable men, Internet goes into shambles

Toronto_Scrub🍇 @Toronto_Scrub @darrentill2 Jokes aside my life has been way better since listening to him @darrentill2 Jokes aside my life has been way better since listening to him

