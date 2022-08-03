"Darren finally found a father figure" - Fans weigh in after Darren Till calls Andrew Tate the "best thing to happen to the internet in recent years"

MMA fans on social media chimed in after Darren Till revealed that he's apparently a huge fan of influencer Andrew Tate.
The UFC middleweight standout called Tate "the best thing to happen to the internet in recent years" in his latest tweet. Suffice it to say, Till was either entertained or in agreement with Tate's philosophy in life.
Check out Darren Till's tweet below:
However, Till's post received mixed reactions from fans as Tate is known for his controversial takes, particularly on how to treat women.
For those unaware, Tate is an influencer who became popular for his viral TikTok and Instagram videos. A former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur, and content creator, Tate runs an online course in "modern wealth creation" at "Hustlers University" – a discord community of more than 140,000 members.
But, of course, Tate's crass way of speaking about various topics has vexed thousands of individuals online. Here's what MMA Twitter had to say about Till's declaration of support for the influencer.
Fans react to Darren Till's post about Andrew Tate
Given that Darren Till is a controversial figure himself, a few fans have pointed out that it only made sense for him to find kinship with Andrew Tate. Some even branded Tate a "father figure" of sorts for Till.
A user, who goes by the handle @MverseofMalice, even made a hilarious joke about Till needing a new father after Robert Whittaker left "for a pack of smokes."
However, the overwhelming fan sentiment centered on Tate's reputation as a misogynist. Many individuals pointed out that Tate is a problematic person with insecurity issues. Twitter user @Bob50065949 said he was surprised Till, who has a daughter, is fond of Tate's preachings.
Meanwhile, a couple of commenters brought up some dubious information regarding Tate. One commenter claimed that Tate's online course is a pyramid scheme. Another social media user mentioned the former kickboxer's eviction from reality show Big Brother UK for his problematic behavior.
A small segment of fans appeared to be Till's fellow fans of Tate. They defended Till's support for the wealth guru and asserted that it's fine to have a different perspective.