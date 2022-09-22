"Homie just committed career suicide" - Fans worried after Paulo Costa catches up with Dillon Danis 

MMA fans have reacted to an image from Dillon Danis' Instagram story that saw him hanging out with UFC middleweight Paulo Costa.

'Borrachinha' has been enjoying a career resurgence as of late and is gaining huge popularity on social media thanks to his hilarious antics. Costa last stepped into the octagon at UFC 278 when he defeated Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision in a Fight of the Night winning bout.

Dillon Danis (2-0) is a controversial figure amongst MMA fans due in part to his close relationship with Conor McGregor. Fans' major issue with Danis is his use of social media to make outlandish calls rather than backing it up in the octagon. 'El Jefe' is still only 29-years-old but last fought in the cage over three years ago.

MMA fans have reacted to the image of the pair together, with one fan joking that the Brazilian fighter has committed "career suicide."

"Homie just committed career suicide, unless a video comes out within the next 24 hours of Dillon getting knocked out."

Another fan joked that 'Borrachinha' looked inebriated and hoped that he thought of Dillon Dannis as just a fan asking for a photo:

"This is heartbreaking, Costa looks wavy though so I'm hoping he just thought Danis was a fan and wanted a pic"

Ariel Helwani details how Paulo Costa used his social media to turn his career around

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani believes it was Paulo Costa's self-deprication on Twitter that has caused the career resurgance of the Brazilian fighter.

Costa experienced the lowest moment of his career when he lost to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title back in 2020. 'Borrachinha' suffered the first loss and KO of his career and went on to lose to Marvin Vettori a year later, a second loss in a row.

Now, with a win over Luke Rockhold in his pocket and one fight remaining on his UFC contract, Paulo Costa is considered amongst the most popular fighters on the UFC's roster. Discussing the secret to Costa's newfound success, Ariel Helwani said:

"Here's the secret - self-deprecation. People accused him of being on the juice [steroids], he's now making fun of himself in a way with the secret juice. Now he takes it seriously, but you know there's a wink-wink, nudge-nudge."

The MMA reporter added:

"It's [Twitter content] fun, it's unexpected. He was despised after the Izzy fight. He was a joke when people came out and talked about the wine and all that stuff. And he had some re-building to do, and he has done that."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Guys did you see how quickly this mtfk @BorrachinhaMMA took away my secret juice? Guys did you see how quickly this mtfk @BorrachinhaMMA took away my secret juice? https://t.co/fFp4opLuFV

