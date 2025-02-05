"Father didn't give you love" - Khamzat Chimaev fires back at "baby" Sean Strickland’s "fu*king wh*re" rant ahead of UFC 312

Khamzat Chimaev clapped back at Sean Strickland after the American made derogatory remarks during a media day interaction ahead of UFC 312.

Strickland is gearing up for war as he looks to reclaim the middleweight title at UFC 312. He is set to face Dricus du Plessis in a highly anticipated rematch at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 8.

Ahead of the fight, during UFC 312 media day, Strickland went on a rant against Chimaev. ‘Tarzan’ accused ‘Borz’ of being afraid of Ramzan Kadyrov and fleeing to escape oppression. He also hurled an insult, calling Chimaev a "f**king w**re."

‘Borz’ delivered a spectacular performance at UFC 308, submitting Robert Whittaker in the first round via a face crank that left Whittaker's teeth misaligned. This dominant display seemingly cemented the Chechen fighter as the next in line for a title shot. UFC CEO Dana White has also confirmed that Chimaev is likely to face the winner of Strickland vs. du Plessis.

Chimaev took to X and reacted to Strickland's remarks and slammed the former middleweight champion, seemingly sharing an image of Strickland and his father and taking a jab at the American's childhood trauma:

“Why are you baby crying all the time? father didn't give you love or he showed his love to you too much.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s X post below:

Dricus du Plessis says Khamzat Chimaev should have gotten the title shot over Sean Strickland

Reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis revealed that Sean Strickland was not his first choice for UFC 312. Instead, he wanted to give the title shot to Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recent appearance on ESPN Africa, du Plessis asserted that Chimaev should have been the one to get the title shot due to his dominant performance against Robert Whittaker.

He even compared it to Strickland’s performance against Paulo Costa. ‘Stillknocks’ explained:

“I was rallying for the Khamzat fight just because it was strike while the iron’s hot, The hype was there. It would’ve been good for all of us. I would’ve preferred the Khamzat fight.”

He continued:

“I think he deserved it more even though he didn’t have as many fights. But if you look at Strickland’s last fight against Costa, that doesn’t warrant anybody, ever, a title fight. That was super boring. I mean, watching that fight I was sitting there thinking, ‘What?’ I mean, dominant performance by Strickland, but a terrible fight to watch. Then, Khamzat comes in and does to Rob, the way he did it, I mean, that’s what gets you to jump the line.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis’ comments here.

