Fedor Emelianenko reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov's controversial comments about ring girls

Fedor Emelianenko recently commented on Khabib Nurmagomedov's viral comments about ring girls. When asked about his take on Nurmagomedov's recent controversial statements, 'The Last Emperor' said:

"The girls are showing the number of the round...[Round shaped] plates. The only [thing] is to dress them more decent."

Khabib Nurmagomedov, in an interview conducted in Russia, commented that the UFC ring girls have no real use in modern mixed martial arts. 'The Eagle' said that ring girls are the most unnecessary people in MMA and do not contribute meaningfully to the sport in any way.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov make the hotly debated statement, below:

Manolo 🥃 @manny_mma_ “Ring girls are the most unnecessary people in mma, what function to they bring? You turn on the tv and you see it’s the second, why are they walking there” “Ring girls are the most unnecessary people in mma, what function to they bring? You turn on the tv and you see it’s the second, why are they walking there” https://t.co/q0uWDk7J1F

Fedor Emelianenko further commented that his focus was on his team, family, and the upcoming fight. Therefore, the controversial remarks made by Nurmagomedov are not his concern:

"You know I don't have [anything to do with it]. I have enough problems and affairs of my team and my family to not fill my head with stupid things."

Watch Fedor Emelianenko's take on Khabib Nurmagomedov's views on the ring girls below:

Watch the full interview in Russian, below:

Fedor Emelianenko will face Timothy Johnson at Bellator 269

Bellator heavyweight contender Fedor Emelianenko will face Timothy Johnson on October 23 at Bellator 269. The event will take place at the VTB Arena in Moscow, in front of Emelianenko's home crowd.

The Russian, after a long two-year lay-off, will step inside the cage against Johnson, who endured a loss in his last fight against Valentin Moldavski. It will be Emelianenko's sixth fight for Bellator MMA.

Coming off a knockout victory over former UFC fighter Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, the Russian heavyweight will focus on getting a title shot after having lost to Ryan Bader for the heavyweight belt at Bellator 214.

Prior to the loss in the title match against Bader, Emelianenko secured wins over Chael Sonnen and Frank Mir in the first two rounds of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

