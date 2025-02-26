"Feed him Islam" - Fans react to Jorge Masvidal backing Ilia Topuria’s massive frame claims, highlighting UFC champ’s freakish "bone density"

Fans have reacted after Jorge Masvidal recalled training with Ilia Topuria, backing claims of ‘El Matador’s impressive physical attributes and highlighting that he is significantly bigger than most featherweight fighters.

During an Instagram Live session, Dana White announced that Topuria has vacated his UFC featherweight title and officially moved up to the lightweight division.

Now, in a recent appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, Masvidal reflected on training with Topuria and feeling his power. The former BMF titleholder emphasized the Spaniard’s significant bone density and asserted that the former featherweight champion hits like a welterweight, stating:

“I've trained with him numerous times. You know when you go with somebody that just like, dense? It's not even that they're throwing hard, you're just working out. You can feel like this dude... His bones were extra f**king 50 pounds than everybody else... This guy hits like a 170-pound and he's 145 [pounds]... This guy could crack.”

MMA Boxing Casual shared the clip of Masvidal on X, sparking reactions from several MMA enthusiasts who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One fan speculated that Topuria's move to lightweight would be a mistake and boldly predicted that Paddy Pimblett would hand ‘El Matador’ his first career loss. The fan wrote:

“Moving to our division is the worst mistake he made in his career. Paddy the Baddy will take his O.”

Another user urged the UFC to book Islam vs. Topuria, commenting:

“Feed him Islam.”

One MMA enthusiast wrote:

“Ilia is gonna change some of these 55ers up as well Islam already don't want no smoke.”

Another X user added:

“Gilbert Bums mentioned it as well how solid Illia's build is when they trained with him.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @TopuriaLand on X]

Dustin Poirier believes Ilia Topuria should get an immediate title shot at lightweight

Ilia Topuria has demanded a fight against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. However, Makhachev has shown no interest in fighting the former featherweight champion, asserting that he first needs to prove himself in the new division.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier, speaking to MMA Fighting, stated that Topuria deserves a shot at the 155-pound title, highlighting his impressive knockout victory over Max Holloway. He said:

"It's tough to say, especially with all the contenders... How the lightweight division has been over the last few years. But with a guy like him, vacating the belt and moving up, finishing Max Holloway the way he did... Like, I would give him a crack at the lightweight title right off the bat."

Check out Dustin Poirier’s comments below (2:32):

