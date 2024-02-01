"Feels so much better" - Tony Ferguson shares post-surgery update on injured elbow

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson provided an update on his injured elbow and its progress after an operation.

Ferguson mentioned that he is in much better health after the operation cleared bone fragments from his elbow. He uploaded a video of himself hitting a speed bag with a custom 'EVO-14 Swivel' and thanked the person who gifted it to him, claiming that it was one of only two pieces.

'El Cucuy' wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"'18 Dayze Arm Post-Op' Feels So Much Better Without The Bone Fragments In My Elbow 🥷 Upgraded EVO-14 Swivel Already Making Me Faster 💯 Just In Time & Much Needed 🪽 Thanks J⚡️Thrasher For The Great🥇Gift (Special Edition Custom Made Brass # 1 of 2)🍃- Champ 🦹‍♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🎯"

Check out Tony Ferguson's post below:

Expand Tweet

A few days back, Ferguson revealed that he was injured during his last fight against Paddy Pimblett. The two fought in a lightweight bout at UFC 296 on Dec. 16, 2023. Pimblett won via unanimous decision after three rounds of action.

The loss marked Ferguson's seventh straight defeat, marking the longest losing streak alongside B.J. Penn's skid. The comments under his post were filled with fans urging Ferguson to retire from mixed martial arts.

Tony Ferguson revealed he fought injured against Paddy Pimblett

Tony Ferguson mentioned in an Instagram post a week earlier, that he suffered an MCL tear before Thanksgiving but did not divulge it to his team or coaches until three weeks before UFC 296. Even then he decided to continue with his fight camp as usual and proceed with his matchup.

For his preparation, he also roped in fitness legend and former United States Navy SEAL David Goggins, who put him through some of the most extreme training programs.

'El Cucuy' wrote on Instagram:

“'Tunnel🧪Vision' A Week Before Thanksgiving I F*cked My Sh*t Up During A Practice Sesh, MCL Tear. I Kept It To Myself & Put It Behind Me Til After The Fight... three Weeks Before Fight Time Told A Few Of My Crew🍃 Nothing Changed. I Recently Took Care Of My Leg (My MCL) & Had Surgery Last Thursday One Week After My Elbow/Arm Surgery (Both Arthroscopy’s). Thought I Would Get Them Both Done & Double-Down. Got It Over W/ So I Can Do What I Do Best."

Check on Tony Ferguson's post below on Instagram: