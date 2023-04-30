Female MMA fighter exposes 'creep' fan for inappropriate DM - "He sent me a picture of his pen*s"

An inappropriate DM (direct message) received by a female MMA fighter from a fan demonstrates that even female fighters must deal with "creeps" on the internet.

Combat sports have traditionally been male-dominated. It's possible that, as a result, gender prejudices and biases still exist that make it difficult for female MMA fighters to be taken seriously or considered as equals. Furthermore, there may be discrepancies in the respect accorded to male and female fighters based on the level of competition and exposure they receive.

In addition to all of that, female MMA fighters often face cyberflashing, which typically involves the sending of unsolicited genital images. Most recently, Jillian DeCoursey, the atomweight champion of Invicta FC, was the victim of cyberflashing.

DeCoursey took to Twitter to expose a fan who sent her the inappropriate DM. The offender claimed to be a huge MMA fan and that one day he will compete in the UFC. DeCoursey wrote:

"Hey everyone. Let me introduce you to @PakiUFC. As you can see by his name, he’s an MMA fan. He also told me in a DM that I’ll be in the UFC one day. He also sent me a picture of his penis. He thinks this is acceptable, he’s wrong. Everyone say hi to the creep."

She added:

"It’s cute how many people have said “you’re giving him what he wants”, as if I don’t know how this works. Female MMA fighters constantly get dick pics. As do other women. Publicly calling him out isn’t “giving him what he wants”, it’s making sure other girls are aware of him."

Check out the tweets below:

Female MMA fighter DM: When Tabatha Ricci revealed inappropriate requests she has been receiving online

Female MMA fighter Tabatha Ricci, a strawweight in the UFC, once received an odd message from a fan who posed an unusual request.

'Baby Shark' posted a screenshot of the DM on her Twitter account without exposing the identity of the person who sent it or the recipient's name, profile picture, or other identifying information. A fan asked how much she would charge for a used pair of shorts in response to a selfie she had posted.

Even though this isn't the first time a female fighter has had to worry about a fan sending inappropriate requests to their DMs, this particular fan took his interest a little too far. The message the fan sent read:

"I am willing to do whatever you say in order for you to send me pictures of your shoes or feet miss."

