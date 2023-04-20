Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Francis Ngannou's exit, Bobby Green changing his name, and more.

#3. Tabatha Ricci receives strange request over DM

UFC strawweight Tabatha Ricci recently received a bizarre message from a fan asking a strange question.

Without revealing the name, display picture, or any other identification, 'Baby Shark' shared a screenshot of the DM on her Twitter. The fan had replied to a selfie of hers asking how much she would charge for a utilized pair of shorts.

Although inappropriate, this is not the first time female fighters and other women associated with MMA have been targeted and harrassed by fans in a similar manner.

Ricci is currently on a three-fight winning streak, having most recently won against Jessica Penne.

#2. Curtis Blaydes supports Francis Ngannou's decision to leave the UFC

UFC fighters have been divided in their opinion of Francis Ngannou's standoff with the promotion. Some have sided with him, while others have called him out for the decision.

Fellow heavyweight Curtis Blaydes believes 'The Predator' made the right decision by seeking a bigger payday:

"I do believe he only needs to have one fight where he earns like five million for it to be a win for him. That can happen between now and the next four years. I believe it'll happen, so I don't think it was a mistake."

Watch Blaydes voice his thoughts during the UFC Vegas 71 press conference:

#1. Bobby Green following the footsteps of Kanye and Prince

Veteran Bobby Green has decided he will change his name to 'King'. It was previously his nickname/cagename, but now he wants to make it his legal identity.

Green admitted that he's been planning to change his name for a while now, but could not do it because of settlement cases with his ex-girlfriends and mothers of his children. However, now that all the issues have been sorted, the paperwork for the change of name is already underway.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Green revealed the reason behind his decision:

"Like it's just something to do, something different, you know? Shake things up, rebrand myself and let everybody know that you can go from being a poor peasant to being a king... It's not the king, it's just I'm a king, you know? And that's really it, and if you don't respect me enough to call me by a name that I legally changed and spent money to, we don't even need to have a conversation."

Watch the full interview below:

Green will fight Jared Gordon this Saturday on UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes card. He showed up to the media day interview with a bundle of cash worth $60,000.

