'Post anything fighting related, I get hate' - Megan Anderson confronts online abuse in raw tweet

For some inexplicable reason, Megan Anderson has often been on the receiving end of the harshest statements on social media. Time and again, people online have gone ahead and made vile comments on not only her fighting, but her appearance and her background as well.

Megan Anderson has never been one to shy away from calling out her haters either. She has addressed the situation in multiple interviews and social media posts over time. In her most recent tweet, the former UFC featherweight contender has once again confronted online trolls.

Megan Anderson wrote how she gets 'hate' online no matter what she posts about. She then asked her critics to take a long hard look in the mirror first:

Post anything fighting related, I get hate.

Post anything about gaming, I get hate.

Post anything modelling, I get hate.

Post anything standing up for myself, I get hate.



If you're so concerned about what I'm doing, maybe take a look in the mirror first ✌🏻 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 8, 2021

This is certainly not the first time Megan Anderson has stood up against the haters. She regularly tweets about the kind of online harassment she faces. A few days ago, she shared a statement a follower made while commenting about the Casey Kenny controversy.

Casey Kenny made derogatory remarks about Megan Anderson of a sexual nature and later apologized for the same.

Be better. This is on the milder scale of what I get daily.



No one, and I mean no one deserves to be spoken to like this... ever.



Please let this be a reminder to be a better human being. pic.twitter.com/I79qGvHPoy — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) March 30, 2021

What does the future hold for Megan Anderson?

The Australian mixed martial artist made a name for herself when she became the Invicta women's featherweight champion in 2017. This led to her being signed by the UFC, landing a promotional debut fight against Holly Holm. However, Megan Anderson pulled out of the fight citing personal issues as the reason, which once again brought a barrage of online hate and criticism her way.

Many claimed that Megan Anderson was scared of fighting Holly Holm, while others attacked her virtually in other ways. However, Anderson did end up having her debut bout against Holly Holm, which she lost via unanimous decision. In her second UFC outing, she scored a TKO win over Cat Zingano.

After a loss to newcomer Felicia Spencer, two back-to-back wins over Zarah Fairn and Norma Dumont earned Megan Anderson a shot at UFC gold.

Megan Anderson was supposed to fight Amanda Nunes last year, but the contest failed to come to fruition with the champion pulling out due to health issues. The title fight finally took place in the co-main event of UFC 259, which also saw Israel Adesanya challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt.

The championship fight was the last of six fights on her UFC deal. After suffering a first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes, Megan Anderson has now been released from the promotion and is a free agent presently.