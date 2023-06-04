Ketlen Souza and Karine Silva squared off in a highly anticipated bout at UFC Vegas 74. However, the fight took a shocking turn that left the MMA community in disbelief.

In the first round, Silva unleashed a right hand and promptly initiated a clinch, forcing Souza into the half-guard position. Silva maintained dominance and advanced to a front headlock position. At the one-minute mark, Silva continued to be the aggressor and delivered a few punches before executing a swift transition into a straight ankle lock.

Souza succumbed to the submission hold, leading to a quick tap out at UFC Vegas 74. The victory came with a price for Silva, as her opponent Ketlen Souza's knee popped that horrified the MMA community.

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu Oof! Karine Silva pops Ketlen Souza's knee BADLY! That's 15 stoppages in 15 wins at #UFCVegas74 Oof! Karine Silva pops Ketlen Souza's knee BADLY! That's 15 stoppages in 15 wins at #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/ShlUf75PCL

Fight fans took to Twitter to react to Ketlen Souza losing the fight via submission (kneebar). One fan wrote:

"Asked the restaurant to turn it to the card after the WCWS....they almost threw up watching this at the bar."

Kyron Samuels @kyronsamuels @anotherFTBacct @Grabaka_Hitman asked the restaurant to turn it to the card after the WCWS....they almost threw up watching this at the bar @anotherFTBacct @Grabaka_Hitman asked the restaurant to turn it to the card after the WCWS....they almost threw up watching this at the bar 😭 https://t.co/AWtK57vX7j

Another fan wrote

"Yikes... That knee will never be the same. She might've just ended her career before it started."

Yet another fan wrote:

"UFC debut and gets her knee snap in two and now is gonna be out a full year recovering damn."

Limón @LimonNarco @ufc @KillerKarine UFC debut and gets her knee snap in two and now is gonna be out a full year recovering damn @ufc @KillerKarine UFC debut and gets her knee snap in two and now is gonna be out a full year recovering damn 😢

Kronk @Kronk_NK @anotherFTBacct And that is why it's not allowed in tournaments because it's so fast and so easy when you got a competent grappler. Feel for Souza because that's gonna be a long and painful road to recovery @anotherFTBacct And that is why it's not allowed in tournaments because it's so fast and so easy when you got a competent grappler. Feel for Souza because that's gonna be a long and painful road to recovery

BigJonesEnergy @Beltricus @ufc @KillerKarine UFC Can you not pit undefeated prospects against each other? Now the exciting striker who probably would've given you some more highlights is sidelined for 9+ months to rehab and heal that knee up, and potentially never come back @ufc @KillerKarine UFC Can you not pit undefeated prospects against each other? Now the exciting striker who probably would've given you some more highlights is sidelined for 9+ months to rehab and heal that knee up, and potentially never come back

Vidal @vidal_Cruz99 @ufc @KillerKarine She’s gunna be out for a lonnnnnggggg time the knee will never ever be the same !! @ufc @KillerKarine She’s gunna be out for a lonnnnnggggg time the knee will never ever be the same !!

MMA Ruminations @mma_ruminations @ufc @KillerKarine When the outside leg crosses the opponents body like that, it’s a knee reap and will attack the knee instead of the ankle @ufc @KillerKarine When the outside leg crosses the opponents body like that, it’s a knee reap and will attack the knee instead of the ankle

Ketlen Souza knee pop: Karine Silva details the finish in the post-fight octagon interview

In 2021, Karine Silva impressed on Dana White's Contender Series by submitting Yan Qihui in the second round, securing the coveted UFC contract. Silva made her promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik eight months later against Poliana Botelho.

With seven UFC bouts under her belt prior to that bout, Botelho was a formidable contender in the UFC. However, it took Silva only one round to secure a submission victory over Botelho.

Most recently, at UFC Vegas 74, Karine Silva secured yet another first-round submission victory over Ketlen Souza. With this victory over Souza, Silva now holds an impressive 100% finish rate in her 16 professional MMA victories.

Detailing the finish and addressing Ketlen Souza's knee pop in the post-fight octagon interview, Silva stated:

"It's a position we train a lot. I usually don't straight up and go to the side looking for a heel hook.... All of a sudden when I saw it we were straight down, I felt a pop, I felt something weird and I let go."

Check out Karine Silva's post-fight octagon interview below:

